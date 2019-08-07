Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Salmon Journey

SAT Learn about salmon and their epic journey, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (seattleaquarium.org).

Auto events

Kirkland Waterfront Car Show

SUN Hundreds of cars on display, entertainment, activities for all ages, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, downtown Kirkland and along Marina Park, 25 Lakeshore Plaza, Kirkland; free (kirklandwaterfrontcarshow.org).

Benefits

Wolf Hollow Wildlife Silent Auction

FRI Silent auction to benefit Wolf Hollow Wildlife, entertainment, food, drink, speakers, games, education, 4-7 p.m. Friday, Pelindaba Lavender Farm, 45 Hawthorne Lane, Friday Harbor; $60-$65 (wolfhollowwildlife.org).

Fred Hutch Obliteride

SAT Bike ride on 25-, 50-, or 100-mile routes, 5K run/walk, all proceeds benefit Fred Hutch cancer research, Saturday, University of Washington E-1 parking lot, Mountlake Blvd Northeast and Walla Walla Road, Seattle; $25-$150 plus minimum $500-$1,000 fundraising, depending on event (obliteride.org).

Walk to End Hydrocephalus

SAT Family-friendly, community-building 5K walk to raise awareness and funds for hydrocephalus, register online, 7:45 a.m.-noon Saturday, Warren G. Magnuson Park, Magnuson Auditorium (Building 47), 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; free (hydroassoc.org).

Norsk Folkedans Stemne Wild Salmon Dinner

WED Salmon dinner, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Norwegian music and dance performance, 7:30 p.m.; proceeds benefit Norsk Folkedans Stem and Leif Erikson Lodge, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $12-$25 (brownpapertickets.com/event/4217982).

Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction

PLAN AHEAD Mix and mingle with Washington state winemakers, taste more than 100 different regional wines, including exclusive vintages and samples straight from the barrel, enjoy food pairings curated by local chefs and restaurateurs, bid on limited release-wines in barrel auction, proceeds from ticket purchases and barrel auction benefit Seattle Children’s hospital and Washington State University’s Viticulture & Enology Program, 4-9 p.m. Aug. 15, Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14111 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville; $150 (auctionofwawines.org).

Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market

PLAN AHEAD Food and beverages from a hundred chefs, wineries, breweries and more; benefits Pike Place Market Foundation community services, 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Pike Place Market, 1501 Pike Place, Seattle; $175-$275 (pikeplacemarketfoundation.org/events/sunset-supper/).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Scenic Lake Washington Boulevard is closed to motorized vehicles, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov/tag/bicycle-sundays/).

Boating

Lake Union Cruises on the SS Virginia V

SAT One-hour, narrated vintage steamship rides, 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$20, ages 12 and younger/free (cwb.org/events/steamship-saturdays).

Dance

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Folk dances from many countries, dance lesson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (sno-king.org).

Dancing til Dusk, Freeway Park

THU Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required; Mambo Cadillac (salsa); weather may cancel, 6 p.m. Thursday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

Skandia Dance

PLAN AHEAD Scandinavian dance lesson, 7:30-8:30 p.m., dance to live music, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 16, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

NW Dance Network

PLAN AHEAD Dance lesson, no partner or experience necessary, 7 p.m.; dance to swing and country western with Gus Clark and the Least of His Problems, 8 p.m. Aug. 17, Mercer Island VFW Hall, 1836 72nd Ave. S.E., Mercer Island; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Fairs/Festivals

South Lake Union Block Party

FRI Entertainment, beer garden, food trucks, community businesses and organizations; proceeds benefit FareStart, noon-11 p.m. Friday, South Lake Union Discovery Center, northwest corner of Denny Way and Westlake Avenue North, 101 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; free (slublockparty.com).

Montlake Music and Family Night Festival

FRI Music performances, bounce house, food trucks, games, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Montlake Community Center, 1618 E. Calhoun St., Seattle; free (206-684-4736).

Skagit County Fair

FRI-SAT Music and entertainment on three stages, carnival, farm animals, planetarium, food vendors, beer garden, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Skagit County Fairgrounds, 1410 Virginia St., Mount Vernon; $10-$25, ages 5 and younger/free (skagitcounty.net/fair).

Festival at Mt. Si

FRI-SUN Arts and crafts vendors, entertainment stage, beer and wine garden, food vendors, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Si View Community Center and Park, 400 S.E. Orchard Drive, North Bend; free (festivalatmtsi.org).

AuburnFest

FRI–SUN Almost 5K Poker Fun Run & Walk, 7 p.m. Friday; entertainment, beer garden, food, craft, and specialty vendors, community and non profit vendors, free activities, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; Cruise In, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; Friday, Les Groves, 1140 Auburn Way S., Auburn; free (auburnwa.gov).

Pierce County Fair

FRI-SUN Carnival rides, agriculture displays, entertainment, vendors, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Pierce County Fairgrounds, 21606 Meridian Ave. E., Graham; $3-$7, free admission for military with ID Sunday (piercecountyfair.com).

1,000 Lights Water Lantern Festival

SAT Food trucks, entertainment, games, floating lanterns, sparkling lights, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Drive, Kirkland; $13-$35 (1000lights.com/kirkland).

Flavor of Federal Way Multicultural Festival

SAT Celebrate Federal Way’s cultures and communities, kids activities, food vendors, entertainment stage, exhibitors sharing information about employment opportunities, health-care access, financial and educational services and a variety of other business resources; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Federal Way Town Square Park, 31600 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way; free (253-835-2401 or facebook.com/flavoroffederalway).

In the Spirit Northwest Native Festival

SAT Festival and arts market, three museums, shop for handmade Native arts and meet the artists, music, food, runway fashion show featuring Native designers, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; free (washingtonhistory.org).

Index Art Festival

SAT Over 35 vendors, kids activities, food, yoga, music, evening dancing, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Doolittle Park, 300 Fifth Ave., Index; free (360-793-1200 or indexartsfestival.wordpress.com).

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

SAT The Enchanted World of Faeries & Goblins themed renaissance fair, dress up in whimsical attire, jousting, fencing, dancing, games, music, magicians, puppet shows and more, 10 a.m.-7p.m. Saturday, Kelley Farm, 20021 Sumner-Buckley Highway, Bonney Lake; free-$200 (washingtonfaire.com).

Seattle Arab Festival

SAT-SUN Culture of 22 Arab nations with music, calligraphy, coffee, cooking demonstrations, folk dancing, Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/festal).

Seattle Tattoo Expo

PLAN AHEAD Tattoo artists, music, sideshow acts, burlesque, tattoo contests, vendor village, concessions, beer garden, cigar lounge, 2-10 p.m. Aug. 16, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 17, noon-8 p.m. Aug. 18, Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, 299 Mercer St., Seattle; $20/day, $50/three days (seattletattooexpo.com).

Big Day of Play

PLAN AHEAD Seattle Parks and Recreation hosts a variety of outdoor activities, food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 17, Rainier Community Center, 4600 38th Ave. S., Seattle; free (bigdayofplay.org).

Duwamish River Festlval

PLAN AHEAD Cultural presentations, river activities, information, activities, noon-5 p.m. Aug. 17, Duwamish Waterway Park, 7900 10th Ave. S., Seattle; free (duwamishcleanup.org/event/13th-annual-duwamish-river-festival-2019/).

Taste Edmonds

PLAN AHEAD Food vendors, music, rides, beer/wine, proceeds benefit Edmonds Chamber of Commerce community events; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 16-17, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 18, Edmonds Civic Center Playfield, 300 Sixth Ave. N., Edmonds; $5/daily, 12 and under/free(tasteedmonds.com).

Celebrate Shoreline -— Celebrating Shoreline’s 24th Birthday

PLAN AHEAD Celebrate the city of Shoreline’s birthday, two stages with music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, petting zoo, children’s theater, food, inflatables, toy workshop, activities, classic car show, noon-9 p.m. Aug. 17, Cromwell Park, North 179th Street and Meridian Avenue North, Shoreline (206-801-2600 or shorelinewa.gov/celebrateshoreline).

Wellness Fair, CrossFit Challenge and Hospitality House Walk for Women

PLAN AHEAD Celebration of healthy living and wellness opportunities in Burien, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 17, Burien Town Square Park, 152nd Street Southwest and Fifth Avenue Southwest, Burien; free (discoverburien.org).

Chomp!

PLAN AHEAD Local food vendors, live music, green-living workshops, animals, farmers market, Upcycle Bazaar, activities for all ages, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 17, Marymoor Park, 6046 W. Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond; event parking $5 (chomplocal.org).

Snoqualmie Railroad Days

PLAN AHEAD Celebrating trains, timber and tradition; parade, vendors, entertainment, Family Field of Fun, train excursions, Aug. 16-18, downtown Snoqualmie, Railroad Avenue and Snoqualmie Parkway, Snoqualmie; free (railroaddays.com).

Sammamish P.O.P. Party on the Plat

PLAN AHEAD Food trucks, entertainment, kids zone bouncy houses and activities, vendors, games for adults, beer and wine garden, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 16, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 17, noon-5 p.m. Aug. 18, Sammamish City Hall Plaza, 801 228th Place S.E., Sammamish; free (sammamish.us).

Arlington Fly-In

PLAN AHEAD Air show, hot-air balloons, music, opens noon Aug. 16, 8 a.m. Aug. 17-18, Arlington Airport, 188th Avenue Northeast, Arlington; $10-$17 (arlingtonflyin.org).

Celebrate Woodinville Festival

PLAN AHEAD Community parade, 11 a.m., 175th Street; Basset Bash, 1-4 p.m., DeYoung Park; festival and fair, music, wine and beer garden, food vendors, farmers market, art show, activities for all ages, noon-5 p.m. Aug. 17, Wilmot Gateway Park, 17301 N.E. 131st Ave., Woodinville (celebratewoodinville.com/summer-event-series/).

Food events

BrewFest 2019

SAT Beer tasting, food, music, fundraiser, Saturday, Innis Arden Club House, 1430 N.W. 188th St., Seattle; $35-$40, designated driver $20 (www.4-corners.org/brew-fest-2019.html).

Everett Taco Fest

SAT Taco vendors, variety of $3 tacos, Tiny Taco Dog Beauty Pageant, Lucha Libre Wrestling, Tequila Expo Tent ($20 for 10 samples), Hot Chill Pepper Contest, taco judging, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Angel Of The Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $11/advance, $15/day of event, ages 12 and younger free (angelofthewindsarena.com).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

PLAN AHEAD Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church-building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Aug. 17, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (www.schristianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

Gardening

Fuchsia Judged Show and Plant Sale

SAT One day only, show display open to the public, noon-5 p.m., plant sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., educational material will be available and fuchsia specialists will be on hand to answer fuchsia questions and help with selection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Renew Covenant Church, 2721 164th St., Lynwood; free (snokingfuchsiasociety.yolasite.com).

Hobbies

Lawn Bowling Club BBQ and Bowls

FRI Members provide game instruction, wear flat-soled shoes, grill available for use, 6-9 p.m. Fridays through August, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $10/suggested donation (seattlebowls.org).

Museum events

Tales of the Klondike

FRI “Mostly true” tales of Klondike Gold Rush adventures, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Friday, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

America’s Car Museum Drive-In Movies

SAT Watch movies from inside your car, “How To Train Your Dragon” at sundown, approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, LeMay: America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; free (americascarmuseum.org).

Brigade Encampment

SAT-SUN Travel back to 1855, event recreates the excitement of the historic visit of fur traders to Fort Nisqually in 1855, arrival of the fur brigade led by bagpipers welcomed by musket volley, 11:30 a.m., followed by contests between trappers and traders from obstacle course races to cooking contests; Punch and Judy puppet shows, fashion shows and musical performances, living historians demonstrate and teach heritage skills such as fire starting and spinning wool, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $10.50-$15.50, ages 3 and under/free (253-404-3970 or fortnisqually.org).

Pioneer Association of the State of Washington

SUN Open house of depository and museum for historical memorabilia, photographs, books and other records from the Washington Territory and early statehood period, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Pioneer Hall, 1642 43rd Ave. E., Seattle; (wapioneers.com).

Museum of Glass Third Thursday

PLAN AHEAD Temporary exhibitions and permanent collections that feature 20th and 21st century glass, free admission 5-8 p.m. third Thursdays, Museum of Glass, 1801 E. Dock St., Tacoma (253-284-4719 or museumofglass.org).

Washington State History Museum Third Thursday

PLAN AHEAD Exhibits include Collections Selections: Model Canoes, 1870-2008; The Great Hall; History Lab; free admission 3-8 p.m. third Thursdays, Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma (888-238-4373 or washingtonhistory.org).

“Destination Moon” Exhibit

ONGOING In its only West Coast appearance, more than 20 one-of-a-kind artifacts from the Smithsonian, many flown on the historic mission, through Sept. 2, plus dozens of NASA and Russian spaceflight additions from the Museum’s renowned collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25/museum admission, $10/additional “Destination Moon” exhibit (museumofflight.org).

Summer of Space, Pacific Science Center

ONGOING Moon VR experience three-person problem-solving lunar adventure, for ages 10+, separate ticketed experience in addition to general admission, $6/members, $8/nonmembers; planetarium shows on space, IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” available, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $13.95-$25.95 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement

ONGOING Exhibition of paintings, drawings, books, sculptures, textiles, stained glass and other decorative arts exploring how three generations of rebellious British artists and designers responded to a time of great social upheaval, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 8, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$29.99 ages 14 and younger free; $4.99-$9.99 first Thursdays (206-654-3100 or sseattleartmuseum.org).

Open Hours at Mary Olson Farm

ONGOING Farm animals, historical farmhouse, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Aug. 25, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-876-1937 or wrvmuseum.org/the-farm).

Park events

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

FRI-SUN Theme park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. through Aug. 30; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2; Dive-In Movies, watch from the Wave Pool, included with admission, after the park closes, approximately 9 p.m., “The Goonies” Aug. 9; Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Summer at SAM

SAT Yoga classes for all levels, bring mat, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; art studio activities, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Zumba dancing, 2-3 p.m., public tour 1 p.m., Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (summer.site.seattleartmuseum.org).

Robinswood Park Naturalist Hike

SAT Easy walk to learn about local trees, wildlife and natural history, for all ages, 10 a.m. Saturday, Robinswood Community Park, 2432 148th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; call 24 hours in advance to register (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Lynnwood History and Heritage Day

SAT Lego play area, tour of historic trolley, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood; free (lynnwoodtourism.com)

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sept. 2, Saturday-Sunday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

Deception Pass State Parks Summer Events

SAT-SUN Beyond the Bridge interpretive program, 11-11:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, North Beach Amphitheater; guided one-mile hike, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, North Beach Amphitheater, Deception Pass State Park, State Route 20, nine miles north of Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island, Oak Harbor; Discover Pass required for parking (deceptionpassfoundation.org).

Summer at SAM

THU Tres Leches performance, art prints activity, food trucks, kids corner activities, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (summer.site.seattleartmuseum.org).

Summer at City Hall Park

ONGOING Park concierges and games, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; food trucks, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays; live music, noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays; paint a small canvas to take home, 4-6 p.m. Thursdays; chess tournaments, noon Fridays, City Hall Park, 430 Third Ave., Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov).

Jetty Island

ONGOING Ferry to 2-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, through Sept. 2, reservations recommended, $1-$2 donation requested; weather may cancel, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov).

Performances

Center City Cinema

FRI Activities, 6 p.m., movies at dusk, “Best in Show,” Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; “Jurassic Park,” Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Auburn Sounds and Cinema

FRI Food trucks, activities, Joanie Leeds music for kids, Nate Botsford country rock, movie “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial” at dusk, 6 p.m. Friday, Sunset Park, 1420 69th St. S.E., Auburn (auburnwa.gov).

Movies at the Mural

SAT Outdoor movies, Saturdays through Aug. 24, 9 p.m. Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St., Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/events/festivals/default.aspx?menu=eventpages).

Summer Concerts, The Locks

SAT-SUN Batucada Aug. 10; Mach One Jazz Orchestra Aug. 11; Saturday-Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Columbia City Beatwalk

SUN Local bands and musicians performing in 10 participating bars, clubs and storefronts, 7 p.m. Sunday, Columbia City, Rainier Avenue South from South Edmunds Street to South Hudson Street, Seattle; free (theroyalroomseattle.com).

Seattle Peace Concert

SUN Grateful Dead Jam Band and other local bands, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; free (seapeace.org).

Music on the Plaza, BIMA

SUN Outdoor music performances for all ages, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; free (206-842-4451 or biartmuseum.org/events/music-on-the-plaza/).

Tuesday Brew and Tunes

TUE Live music, beer garden, food truck, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Bellevue Downtown Movies in the Park

TUE Activities and entertainment for all ages, movie at dusk, free popcorn; “Ferdinand,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; donations for local charities collected (bellevue.com/outdoor-movies.php).

Kids Concerts, Kirkland

TUE The Not-Its, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Drive, Kirkland (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Coulon Park Summer Concerts

WED Creme Tangerine Beatles tribute band 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; free (rentonwa.gov).

Burien Music in the Parks

AUG. 15 Champagne Sunday (indie), 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 15, Lake Burien School Park, Southwest 148th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest, Burien; free (burienwa.gov/parks).

Kirkland Summer Concerts

AUG. 15 Brian James, 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; free (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Sammamish Concerts in the Park

AUG. 15 Sammamish Symphony, 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 15, Pine Lake Park, 2615 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; free (sammamish.us).

Center City Cinema

PLAN AHEAD Activities, 6 p.m., movies at dusk; “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; “Captain Marvel,” Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle, Aug. 16; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Running

Race the Reserve

SAT 5K, 10K, half-marathon, marathon and marathon relay, register online, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Ebey’s Landing National Historical Reserve, Ebey’s Landing Road, Coupeville; $35-$85 (racethereserve.com).

Sales/Shopping

Midsummer Antique Fair and Vintage Market

FRI-SAT Friday Night VIP Early Shopping, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $10/admission benefits Skagit Symphony; sale of antiques, retro and vintage, home and garden décor, food trucks, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, free admission, Friday-Saturday, Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon; $10/VIP Early Shopping Friday, free/Saturday (360-466-3821 or christiansonsnursery.com).

Thrift Shop Sale

SAT Storewide 50%-75% off all items: collectibles, clothes, shoes, toys, furniture, crafts, linens, housewares, tools; proceeds benefit community programs; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Eastside Community Aid Thrift Shop, 12451 116th Ave. N.E., Kirkland; (425-825-1877 or ecathriftshop.org).

Special interest

Camlann Village Life Days

SAT-SUN Medieval villagers discuss their life in 14th century England, craft shops, lunch available; noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/villagelife.htm).

“We Move To Give” Zumba

SUN Fitness class to Latin and world music by Sea Mar, providing free fitness classes in communities around the stage, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Seattle Center Summer Fitness

WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m. Wednesdays, Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba world rhythms high energy workouts, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 21, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Swimming

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m., Chesterfield Beach Park’s lifeguard hours are 2-5 p.m. through Sept. 2, Meydenbauer Bay Park, 9899 Lake Washington Blvd. N.E., Bellevue; Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St., Bellevue; and Clyde Beach Park, 2 92nd Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or bellevuewa.gov).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily through Sept. 2; Colman Pool, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, open daily through Sept. 2, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; fees vary (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily through Sept. 2, Fun Family Fridays themed pool games 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, through Aug. 25; West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, through Sept. 2, Seattle (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Tours

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

FRI-SUN Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Friday-Sunday, Newhalem, Highway 20 , Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Cedar Watershed Tours

SAT–SUN Bus and walking tour for all ages, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, $5; 2½-hour tour includes historic townsite, information, ¼ mile walk, for adults and ages 10 and older, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday-Sunday; $10, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; preregister (seattle.gov/utilities/environment-and-conservation/our-watersheds/cedar-river-watershed/programs-and-tours).

Walks

Walk the Parks of Fife

SAT Walk on trails and sidewalks, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m., Saturday, Brookville Junction Park, 6512 Valley Ave. E., Fife; free (daffodilvalleyvolkssport.com).

Workshops

Financial Literacy Workshop

WED Learn money management and budgeting skills, 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, HomeStreet Bank, 505 W. Harrison St., Kent; free (caa.wa.gov)