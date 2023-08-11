By
Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to watch whales or the opera, take a foodie day trip or stay in with a good book, here’s our local guide for the coming days.

Eats and drinks

  • With the company celebrating its 100th year, the Hama Hama Oyster Saloon on Hood Canal is the perfect spot for a summer day spent gorging on seafood and soaking in picturesque scenery.
  • Forget stale buffets: These all-you-can-eat Redmond restaurants offer foodie thrill rides, from Korean barbecue to Japanese hot pot.
  • To cook something new at home, here’s what our food writers suggest: Try these vegan biscuits and gravy that are sure to impress or make your own lutenitsa, a sauce perfect for late summer.

Movies and TV

  • The “Red, White & Royal Blue” film adaptation on Prime Video proves to be just as delightful as Casey McQuiston’s rom-com novel, writes critic Moira Macdonald.

Books

  • Need some recs? Seattle author Asha Youmans tells us about the last book she read, which book she’s reread the most and which book she thinks everyone should read.
  • Celebrate Women in Translation Month, which highlights women writing in languages other than English, with these six audiobooks.

Arts and community events

  • Seattle Public Theater’s season starts with a musical parody of “Titanic,” as well as a “marriage” to feminist theater company Macha Theatre Works. “Titanish” opened Aug. 10 and runs into September.
  • Seattle Opera is launching its 60th anniversary season by paying homage to the cycle of four interlinked Richard Wagner operas that put the company on the international map almost half a century ago. “Das Rheingold” runs Aug. 12-20.

Outdoors and travel

  • Can you watch whales without disrupting them? Here’s how and where local experts recommend catching sight of these magnificent creatures on land or by sea.

Lifestyle

