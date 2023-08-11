Welcome to the weekend! Whether you want to watch whales or the opera, take a foodie day trip or stay in with a good book, here’s our local guide for the coming days.

Eats and drinks

With the company celebrating its 100th year, the Hama Hama Oyster Saloon on Hood Canal is the perfect spot for a summer day spent gorging on seafood and soaking in picturesque scenery.

Forget stale buffets: These all-you-can-eat Redmond restaurants offer foodie thrill rides, from Korean barbecue to Japanese hot pot.

To cook something new at home, here’s what our food writers suggest: Try these vegan biscuits and gravy that are sure to impress or make your own lutenitsa, a sauce perfect for late summer.

Movies and TV

The “Red, White & Royal Blue” film adaptation on Prime Video proves to be just as delightful as Casey McQuiston’s rom-com novel, writes critic Moira Macdonald.

Books

Need some recs? Seattle author Asha Youmans tells us about the last book she read, which book she’s reread the most and which book she thinks everyone should read.

Celebrate Women in Translation Month, which highlights women writing in languages other than English, with these six audiobooks.

Arts and community events

Seattle Public Theater’s season starts with a musical parody of “Titanic,” as well as a “marriage” to feminist theater company Macha Theatre Works. “Titanish” opened Aug. 10 and runs into September.

Seattle Opera is launching its 60th anniversary season by paying homage to the cycle of four interlinked Richard Wagner operas that put the company on the international map almost half a century ago. “Das Rheingold” runs Aug. 12-20.

Outdoors and travel

Can you watch whales without disrupting them? Here’s how and where local experts recommend catching sight of these magnificent creatures on land or by sea.

Lifestyle