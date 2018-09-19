From mystery queen Liane Moriarty to Alice Walker reading poetry, fall is packed with appearances from literary giants. Here's what to get in line for.

Sally Field: Though the Oscar-winning actor (“Norma Rae,” “Places in the Heart”) and director, now in her 70s, long kept a personal journal, she always intended to keep her writing private. But after her mother’s death in 2011, she was inspired to write her first book, the memoir “In Pieces.” Field has described it as a story about “the little girl that I was, about the teenager who backed into becoming a celebrity, and about the craft that taught me to stand on my feet, a craft that helped me find my way out of a complicated childhood.” She’ll discuss the book – and her 50-plus years of acting – in what promises to be a charming evening. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, University Temple United Methodist Church, 1415 N.E. 43rd St., Seattle; $29, includes copy of the book; 206-634-3400, ubookstore.com

Doris Kearns Goodwin: The Pulitzer Prize-winning author/historian kicks off Seattle Arts & Lectures’ new season with a book and discussion that’s uncannily timely. “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” Goodwin’s eighth nonfiction book (previous works include “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front During World War II,” “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” and “The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism”), examines the leadership styles of four American presidents: Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, FDR and Lyndon B. Johnson. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $20 (only balcony seats remain; all others sold out); 206-621-2230, lectures.org

Alice Walker: Most of us know this Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winner for her fiction: “Possessing the Secret of Joy,” “The Temple of My Familiar” and “The Color Purple,” the moving letters-to-God novel set in the early 20th-century South, which later became a movie and a Broadway musical. But Walker is also known and acclaimed as a poet, and she began to devote herself to poetry in earnest after the events of 9/11. Her new book of poems, “Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart,” is a collection of nearly 70 works in English and Spanish, and she’s here as part of Seattle Arts & Lectures poetry series. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $20-$80 ($10 students and under 25; ID required); 206-621-2230, lectures.org

Eric Idle: If you can hear the title of Idle’s new memoir, “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” and not immediately begin whistling, then you probably need to go watch “Life of Brian” again. Best known for his work in British comedy troupe Monty Python (which a lot of us grew up watching on PBS) and the musical “Spamalot,” Idle chronicles his life as a writer and comedian, with particular emphasis on the Python years. (The troupe celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019.) Did you know that “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” is the most popular song played at funerals in the U.K.? Maybe he’ll sing it while he’s here. 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, University Temple United Methodist Church, 1415 N.E. 43rd St., Seattle; $27, includes copy of the book; 206-634-3400, ubookstore.com

Walter Mosley: A lot of us are fans of Mosley’s Easy Rawlins mysteries, starting with his 1990 debut “Devil in a Blue Dress” set in hardboiled 1940s Los Angeles (and made into a nicely noirish 1995 movie starring Denzel Washington). His latest, though, is no mystery: “John Woman” is a novel about reinvention and storytelling, centered on a young man who disguises his past and transforms himself into a professor. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle; free; 206-518-6000, naamnw.org

Barbara Kingsolver: It’s been a while since Kingsolver had a new book out (her last was the 2012 best-selling novel “Flight Behavior”), but that’s about to change. “Unsheltered,” on shelves Oct. 16, is a tale of two families living on the same corner in Vineland, New Jersey, in different centuries, each facing struggles in a seemingly new world where the old rules don’t apply. Kingsolver, who was awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2000, drew on real-world research for some of the 19th-century characters; she was particularly inspired by a New Jersey woman scientist who was a close correspondent of Charles Darwin. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $10-80 (sold out, student/under 25 tickets still available); 206-621-2230, lectures.org

Susan Orlean: I gobbled up an early copy of Orlean’s latest like popcorn. In “The Library Book,” the longtime New Yorker staff writer, who has an uncanny way of making factual stories read like the most imaginative novels (try her delicious “The Orchid Thief”), tackles a rich topic: the still-unsolved, disastrous Los Angeles Public Library fire of 1986. Reporter that she is, Orlean meticulously examines the (sometimes hair-raising) evidence — and along the way delivers a moving love letter to libraries as the places where so many of us fell in love with books. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, Seattle Public Library Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Seattle; free; 206-386-4636; spl.org

Lauren Groff, R.O. Kwon, Kim Fu: This sounds like a potentially tasty evening, with three thoughtful young novelists reading new work on the theme of “Diving into the Wreck,” inspired by the title of feminist poet Adrienne Rich’s classic 1973 collection. Groff is the author of the National Book Award finalist “Fates and Furies” and “The Monsters of Templeton”; Kwon is getting plenty of buzz this summer for her just-out debut novel “The Incendiaries”; Fu, a Seattle resident, debuted with the award-winning “For Today I Am a Boy” in 2014, followed by her second novel, “The Lost Girls of Camp Forevermore,” earlier this year. Singer/songwriter Shelby Earl will also perform new songs on the same theme; it’s all part of Hugo House’s ongoing Literary Series, in which artists are asked to create new work from old. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, Hugo House, 1634 11th Ave., Seattle; $25 (students $12) 206-322-7030, hugohouse.org

Liane Moriarty: The Australian author has been writing international best-sellers for years, but the success of the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” based on her blockbuster 2014 novel about intertwining lives in a small coastal town, took her into an entirely new realm. (Though the series ended where the novel did, a second season is in the works, reportedly following Moriarty’s characters into a new story.) Moriarty’s in town with her newest novel, “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which tracks its titular characters through 10 days at a health resort. You might be reading it with casting ideas on your mind; I know I will. 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park; free (pre-order of “Nine Perfect Strangers” required for signing line); 206-366-3333, thirdplacebooks.com

David Sedaris: Yes, Sedaris comes to town a lot (roughly once a year), but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t scurry to get tickets. The man beloved for “The Santaland Diaries” is one of our great storytellers and wits, and he’ll share both published pieces and works-in-progress. His latest essay collection, “Calypso,” had me both snorting with laughter (wait until you hear Sedaris explain the phrase “false Pygmy,” or tell a story involving a ziplock bag marked “David’s Tumor”) and tearing up at its poignancy; much of the book deals with Sedaris’ eccentric, close-knit family, particularly his ever-evolving relationship with his gruff father. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $50-$59; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org