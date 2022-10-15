For much of the past decade, Totem Star has helped thousands of young artists develop their music from a 225-square-foot recording studio in West Seattle. Now, in a major upgrade, the nonprofit has broken ground on a 2,000-square-foot facility, this time in the heart of the city.

Totem Star is one of five organizations making a new home out of the 11,100-square-foot second floor of Pioneer Square’s historical King Street Station. Dubbed Station Space, the project will provide space for cultural organizations, many of which are youth-focused. The other partner organizations are Red Eagle Soaring, The Rhapsody Project, Jackson Street Music Program, Whipsmart (a trade association and partner of Washington Filmworks) and the Cultural Space Agency, the public development authority pulling the project together. The groundbreaking was held Thursday.

Station Space is the second arts and culture hub to make a home at King Street Station, the first being the Office of Arts and Culture (ARTS) in 2019. ARTS’ use of the third floor includes gallery space and a community “living room” open for the public to hang out. The city of Seattle purchased the property in 2008 and refurbished it in 2013, but for many years these floors sat empty.

Daniel Pak, Totem Star’s executive director, said he hopes the Station Space project kick-starts more arts and culture use of empty buildings in downtown Seattle.

“Being able to partner with the city, the Cultural Space Agency, and along with all the other arts organizations that will be there, it’s a proof of concept that we can and will do better for arts and culture,” he said.

Matthew Richter, interim executive director for the Cultural Space Agency, said Station Space is still collecting funding for construction, but so far it has raised $2.3 million out of $3.5 million, with some of the larger donations coming from Historic South Downtown, a state-created community-preservation agency; King County’s 4Culture office; and the Vadon Foundation, which funds programming in support of Indigenous communities. Construction should start around the new year, he said, and a current timeline for the project — designed by Seattle’s SKL Architects and built by Sellen Construction — puts the ribbon cutting in late spring 2023.

The Cultural Space Agency will lease the space from the city, and the other Station Space organizations will, essentially, sublease from the agency. The lease agreement is not yet final, but Richter said the plan is to include Station Space’s right to lease the space for the next 60 years.

No one, however, will be paying rent, since the city will lease out the space sans rent in exchange for the community benefits and capital investment Station Space is bringing to the property, Richter said.

In 2010, musicians Pak and Thaddeus Turner founded Totem Star, a youth-centered record label and music education program rolled into one. Totem Star serves upward of 300 students each year, with 4,800 served in the last 12 years. Many of these students, Pak said, live too far away for a recording studio in West Seattle to be a regularly feasible destination.

“We’re tired of seeing tiny cultural spaces pop up in the fringes of the city almost outside of the Seattle imprint. We’re tired of seeing our young people have to catch three buses, two hours each way, just to get to our studio,” he said.

When Totem Star’s board of directors began discussing a move to some kind of larger, more accessible space in 2018, then-ARTS director Randy Engstrom suggested King Street Station. Later that year, Richter invited Red Eagle Soaring, a Native youth performing arts nonprofit, to join the project, before also inviting The Rhapsody Project, a music education nonprofit, in 2019. Station Space will be the first dedicated creative space for Red Eagle Soaring and The Rhapsody Project, both of which currently borrow space from other organizations.

Station Space will include, among other things, rehearsal and performance spaces, a Totem Star recording studio, a Red Eagle Soaring black box theater and The Rhapsody Project’s instrument workshop and instrument library, as well as general gathering spaces available to the community.

“Our students have been needing a space like this for a very long time,” said Joe Seamons, who co-founded The Rhapsody Project in 2013. “We can’t really express our excitement for what it’s going to do for our culture and our community, and so we’re really honored to be a part of this project.”

With a motto of “keeping kids off the streets, in the studio and on the stage since 2010,” Totem Star focuses on combating displacement, both for the arts and for youth in Seattle. Pak’s three focal points are people, program and place — place being difficult in a city as expensive as Seattle. After all, only 6% of arts and cultural space in Seattle is owned by communities of color, Pak said, citing an internal analysis ARTS did in 2015.

“We have great programs, but that can only thrive when there’s a place,” he said. “The whole meaning of this project is to give artists a place in this city that’s growing so fast. It’s very simple. That’s what this is all about. It’s about giving artists a home.”

