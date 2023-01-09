Graduation rates are holding steady, enrollments are picking up and school districts are on track to spend their federal pandemic relief funds, the state’s top education official said Monday.

“We took a pause during the pandemic a bit. But we’re accelerating again,” said State Superintendent Chris Reykdal, who whipped through a wide range of policy proposals in a news conference on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.

LIVE: State Superintendent Chris Reykdal Press Conference https://t.co/uj2LvtCKrv — TVW (@TVWnews) January 9, 2023

He urged legislators to focus on student mental health, citing rising youth suicide cases and a 2021 state survey which found that nearly two-thirds of middle schoolers and nearly half of high schoolers reported feeling sad or hopeless for at least two weeks of the year. His agenda also supports removing a statewide cap on special education funding, providing free school lunch for students and expanding a library program that gives free books to kids ages five and younger.

This year’s agenda is consistent with what the state Education Department has supported — and not supported — in previous years. Reykdal, a former Democratic state lawmaker, is serving his second four-year term as state superintendent; he does not have the power to vote on laws.

His presentation included some new statistics and projections compiled by his office.