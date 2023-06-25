Earlier this year, parents were dismayed — and occasionally incensed — when school boards across Washington began slashing their budgets for the upcoming school year.

The Bellevue School District is planning to close two schools this fall to address a $31 million budget shortfall. Seattle Public Schools is eliminating a highly regarded middle school technology program aimed at improving academic outcomes for students of color, and has also laid off administrators. The Edmonds and Shoreline districts are also laying off educators. And state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal said earlier this year that schools could be roiled with budget woes for years to come, a combination of a “perfect storm” of financial pressures and declining birthrates.

Many Education Lab readers were puzzled to learn that Washington schools were suddenly in dire financial shape. Just six years ago, the state Legislature pledged billions to more fully fund education and comply with the words of the Washington Constitution, which reads in part: “It is the paramount duty of the state to make ample provision for the education of all children residing within its borders.”

On Tuesday at noon, we’re hosting a live, hourlong webinar with education finance experts to answer questions about school budgets. Hear from JoLynn Berge, incoming deputy superintendent and chief financial officer for Northshore School District; T.J. Kelly, chief financial officer for the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction; and David S. Knight, associate professor of education finance and policy at the University of Washington College of Education. Ed Lab reporter Dahlia Bazzaz and engagement reporter Jenn Smith will moderate the event. Register at st.news/schoolbudgetlive.

In advance of the webinar, we asked readers to submit questions about school finance, and we received more than 50 of them. Here are answers to a few key questions that came up again and again.

Was there more money added to districts in the McCleary resolution or was it just a shift of where money came from?

Advertising

The answer is both.

Total funding to school districts increased after the state Supreme Court’s ruling in the McCleary v. Washington case, a long-running saga over the state’s role in funding schools. The decision forced state lawmakers in 2017 to come up with a more generous school funding system. Their intent was to add enough money so that the state would cover the entire cost of a basic education for all students.

The state spent about $9 billion a year on education a couple years before the overhaul — dubbed the “McCleary fix” — took effect. After 2018, the state’s annual spending on schools has grown to more than $13 billion. Lawmakers financed the increase in part through a higher state property tax.

At the same time, lawmakers also placed limits on how much school districts could raise and spend from their own local taxes. This was intended to reinforce that the essential dollars to run a school district were the responsibility of the state. Those limits were phased in over time. In 2017, the year of the overhaul, local tax revenues made up about 18% of the money going to schools. In the succeeding years, that figure has been closer to 12%.

The changes are more dramatic at the district level. Though many districts saw their revenues from local taxes decline, the additional investment from the state generally covered the losses over the long term. This is true in districts big and small. Revenue from local taxes dropped by $17 million in Seattle between 2016 and 2022, but the funding gain from the state was nearly $6 billion during the same time frame. In Wahkiakum, a tiny school district in Southwest Washington, the district netted a loss of about $30,000 in local tax revenue, but gained $1.3 million in state funding.

How have average teacher salaries increased since McCleary?

They’ve risen quite significantly. During the 2015-16 school year, the average teacher salary was a little over $54,000. The first year after the McCleary fix was implemented, in 2018-19, the average salary rose to almost $74,000. This year, it’s $87,555 — a 61% increase from pre-McCleary years. (When inflation is factored in, the increase is more modest. If the 2015 salary had kept up with inflation, it would have risen to $67,358 by September 2022, the start of the school year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Inflation Calculator.)

It’s important to remember, though, that what a teacher makes is locally decided. So those average figures may seem foreign to many educators. Pay rates are decided between teachers unions and school districts, and they increase based on years of experience and education credentials.

Advertising

On top of that, the state’s funding formula factors in the costs of housing in each district, meaning more money for teachers who live in more expensive areas.

Seattle’s average teacher salary went from $50,900 in 2015 to $86,000 this school year. In Skamania, a small school district east of Vancouver, Wash., the average salary rose from $54,600 to $60,139 in the same time period. Again, these are averages. The salaries of highly experienced teachers inflate the average.

Did districts use COVID-19 money to subsidize their budgets?

Yes, many did. Education experts have frequently warned school districts about using pandemic relief dollars for ongoing expenses. However, there weren’t many restrictions on how to spend the money, so districts across the country have used the money for a variety of things — primarily salaries. Experts have worried that using the funds for salaries or programs could put districts in a bind when the extra dollars run out in September 2024.

Why has the number of students decreased? Are families leaving the state/cities? Are more home-schooling or choosing private schools?

There are a variety of reasons why enrollment has declined, including home schooling, private schools and birthrates.

When schools first shut down to help slow the spread of COVID, many families turned to home schooling. And once it was known that most public schools wouldn’t open for in-person learning right away, districts saw even steeper declines in enrollment, while some private schools that returned quickly to in-person classes saw an uptick in enrollment.

Advertising

In Seattle, some families who came from overseas for tech jobs decided to return home during the pandemic. This had dramatic effects on enrollment for one school, John Hay Elementary, and caused the school to lose staff and other resources. The way schools receive funds is based on student enrollment, so when school districts experience huge losses, they are also likely to lose staffing or resources. Sometimes that could mean losing an assistant principal, a music class, a reading specialist or a full-time social worker.

Neither school districts nor the state track the reasons why students leave public schools, or where they go, so it’s difficult to have data-driven answers. But an analysis by The Associated Press, Stanford University’s Big Local News project and Stanford education professor Thomas Dee found that in Washington, enrollment in home schooling increased by 50% between 2019 and 2021, while private schools saw a 20% increase in enrollment. Another 10,000 Washington students couldn’t be accounted for, according to the analysis.

School district officials were already anticipating a drop in enrollment because of low birthrates, but it came quicker than expected because of the pandemic.

When they passed the Washington State lottery, all funds were supposed to go to school funding. Are the lottery proceeds going to the schools?

Some lottery revenue does go to education, but it amounts to a drop in the bucket, and is nowhere near enough to make up for current shortfalls.

In fiscal year 2022, the Washington Lottery pulled in $911.7 million in revenue. Of that, the lion’s share — about $573 million, or 63% — went to prizes. The next-largest amount, or $177 million, went to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which pays for college grants and scholarships, early childhood education, vocational excellence programs, charter schools and other education programs.

To put that amount in perspective, the state spent $13 billion on public schools in 2022. If all of the lottery revenue earmarked for education had gone to schools, it would have amounted to less than 2% of the state’s total K-12 budget that year.