As graduates filed into Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon for commencement, research scientists, engineers and postdocs who have been striking for four days stood outside and cheered them on.

Some held yellow and blue balloons, others held picket signs that read: “Congrats UW Class of 2023!”

Little did the graduates know that the scheduled commencement speaker, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, was not attending their graduation. Instead, he had scrapped his speech to stand in solidarity with the postdocs on strike for higher pay, child care and an inclusive work force.

UAW Local 4121, which represents the group of research scientists and engineers, reached out to Cardona’s office earlier in the week to make it known the strike was ongoing. Still, members were surprised to learn Cardona had pulled out of the speech on their behalf.

At the beginning of the day, Levin Kim, the president of UAW Local 4121, only knew that Cardona wasn’t speaking because of “unforeseen circumstances,” which is what the university announced.

It wasn’t until later, after reading an article in The Seattle Times, that Kim learned why Cardona had canceled.

Advertising

“Given the Biden’s administration’s policy of not crossing picket lines, we always sort of knew it was a possibility, but we weren’t really totally sure,” Kim said.

In a statement, Cardona’s office said the secretary “will not cross the picket line to give the commencement address. We respect the collective bargaining process and hope the parties can reach a resolution soon.”

Toward the beginning of the ceremony, Ana Mari Cauce, the president of the University of Washington, notified the audience that Cardona was not able to be there, but she did not say why.

“I know that will be a letdown to many of you and we regret the circumstances forced him to cancel,” said Cauce. “But above all we are here to celebrate you, our graduating class, and I’m thrilled to be able to do so.”

Graduating senior Brent Seto found out from a friend when he was lining up behind the stadium before walking onto the field.

“Initially I was a little disappointed,” Seto said. “This is a pretty big deal. I had family fly out from California. I spent the last four years obtaining my degree. I was looking forward to celebrating it.”

Advertising

But Seto said he thought “the administration put on a great ceremony without the speaker. I still was able to celebrate and have a good time.”

Seto, a political science major, thought it was “really cool” someone so high up in the administration was going to speak, but he didn’t know much about Cardona otherwise.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen students be excited for any graduation speaker,” said Branden Born, associate professor in urban design and planning at the University of Washington, who has been attending UW graduation ceremonies for 20 years. “From their perspective it’s not really relevant.”

Born said the ceremony felt about the same length as usual, and that Cauce spoke a little longer than what is normal for an introduction speech.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, who spent time with Cardona on a tour of the Seattle Maritime Academy on Friday morning, tweeted on Saturday that it was important Cardona didn’t cross the picket line.

“He understands the importance of collective bargaining and the stresses that many workers today are under with rising housing and childcare costs. I urge the University of Washington and UAW 4121 to quickly come to a resolution,” Jayapal said in the tweet.

Advertising

The strike started Wednesday. The group has been reaching out to numerous elected officials to try to gather support for their cause, Kim said.

Some of the union members themselves were graduating and attending the ceremony.

“We had a blast at the commencement celebration because we got to cheer for our future colleagues,” Kim said.

“When [union members] learned why it had happened they actually totally got it. It wasn’t a really big deal,” Kim said, who appreciated that Cardona was transparent about the decision.

The research scientists and engineers began bargaining with university officials in August 2022 and have held over 30 sessions. Postdocs have been bargaining since October.

Anita Zeng, a graduating senior and writing tutor who’s a part of UAW 4121, was surprised to learn that a cabinet secretary would make this decision.

“I thought it was a really great show of solidarity. I was really impressed,” Zeng said. “I didn’t think someone with that much power and status and who’s speaking is so importance to the commencement would have this show of solidarity.”