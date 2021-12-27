Across the Puget Sound this week, public school districts said they intend to continue teaching in person after the winter break.

Nationwide, schools are feeling pressure to stay open to avoid the disruption of learning and the struggles some staff, students and families had with virtual instruction for the last school year and a half.

But as the coronavirus, including the new and highly infectious omicron variant, continues to spread, some campuses are taking extra precautions.

The University of Washington will hold most of its classes online after the winter break, from Jan. 3-9. This, officials say, will allow the school to track infections across campus, give students and staff more time to get a booster, and time to test after travels and holiday gatherings.

Leaders of Seattle Public Schools on Thursday warned parents in an email that if cases spike dramatically, classes could go remote.

