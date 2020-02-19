“Mental health” is not a straightforward term.

When we asked you what it means, some of you told us that being mentally healthy means being able to safely handle negative situations and stress. Another definition focused on the well-being of a “person’s mind, emotions, and psychological functions.” And for some, the response was raw and personal: “It means pain, struggle, patience & love.”

As we pursue stories on student mental health and how Seattle-area schools approach this issue, we want to make sure we’re clear about the definitions of certain words. We’d also like to hear major questions you have about mental health and schools as we create a document of commonly asked questions that can live permanently on seattletimes.com. Please submit your questions below. Our first stories will be publishing soon.