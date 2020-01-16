When Seattle Public Schools announced a snow day for Wednesday, some took to Twitter to complain, because by Tuesday night, many roads looked clear.

But some parents already have turned their attention — and anger — to September, when the state’s largest school district returns from summer break.

On social media last week, the district announced the 2020-21 school year may start for “the first time in many years” before Labor Day, which this year falls on Sept. 7. That’s because the district’s contract with teachers sets the first day of school as the first Wednesday in September.

The Seattle School Board still must approve the official 2020-21 calendar. Still, the district’s efforts to get the word out early did not inspire much appreciation.

“NO, this is an awful idea,” wrote one commenter on Facebook. “Give the kids their summer…we have enough winter around here to last us a lifetime.”

“Hard for me to take the collective bargaining agreement (with teachers) seriously,” responded another, who recalled having to send his son to school for make-up snow days before last summer’s break was supposed to start. “Most of his teachers were already on vacation.”

Others commented that they actually preferred starting the school year earlier, rather than having it end so late into the summer. Some even recommended the district do away with the weeklong midwinter break instead.

One commenter added another layer of context: In places like Texas and Florida, she noted, schools start in mid-August.

“There’s just no pleasing some people,” she wrote. “Go into late June? People complain. Start earlier, which should mean getting to end earlier? People complain.”