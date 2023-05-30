Over the Memorial Day weekend, The Seattle Times published a special yearlong reporting project, led by Education Lab reporter Dahlia Bazzaz, examining Seattle’s complex history of school integration through data, video interviews, photos and more. [If you missed it, read it here and here.]

It’s been nearly 70 years since the landmark 1954 Supreme Court Brown v. Board of Education ruling, which found that racial segregation in public schools is unconstitutional. Here in Seattle, the national wave to desegregate led to a grand voluntary experiment in busing students to different neighborhood schools across the city. It also led to ranked choice and “racial tiebreaker” systems to help ensure integration.

Fifteen years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Seattle’s racial tiebreaker policy violated the Constitution’s equal protection clause, marking the end of a 40-plus year effort to desegregate the city’s classrooms.

A new Seattle Times analysis shows that some Seattle Public Schools are just as segregated now as they were in the 1980s. District leaders have no interest in reviving an integration program today; there isn’t a large public effort calling for one either, Bazzaz reported.

