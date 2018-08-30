Since the Seattle Education Association authorized a potential strike this week, there are some urgent questions: When do students go back to school? What will happen to them if a walkout does disrupt their return to class? We're working hard to answer these, but we want to hear more from you.

Back-to-school season is usually a time marked by an onslaught of marketing, the smell of freshly-sharpened pencils and perhaps the anxiety of a child starting off in a new classroom.

This year is different. Since the Seattle Education Association authorized a potential strike this week, there are some more urgent questions: When do students go back to school? What will happen to them if a walkout does, in fact, disrupt their return to class? What we know so far is that teachers in Seattle voted to authorize a strike — and plan to walk out unless a deal is reached with district management.

Here at The Seattle Times Education Lab, we are striving to cover this story from every angle. We brought you into the room where teachers authorized a strike, we’ve given you a history lesson about the last strike three years ago and we’ve covered parents’ concerns about the level of communication from Seattle Public Schools.

Now, we want to hear from you. Please help us deepen our coverage with your insights as Seattle parents and taxpayers. Join the conversation, and give us the tools to truly reflect the concerns of the community we serve.