Whether you missed our annual storytelling event or want to hear the stories again, we've got you covered.

If you weren't among the 250 people who came to Ignite Education Lab on Monday evening, don't worry.

Education Lab selected these nine speakers from around the Northwest during an open call for talk ideas last fall. For the next month and a half, they worked with a coach to craft a five-minute talk about education timed to 20 slides. It’s a hard format for the speakers, but a treat for the audience.

We’ve been hosting this event for three years, and each time, a different theme comes through in the talks. Last year’s line-up, which was mostly comprised of educators, chose to focus on the importance of building relationships in the classroom and community. This year’s crew came from all walks of life, and told stories of the impact that empathy and perseverance have on learning.

(You can read a full recap of the event here.)

Aviva is an enthusiastic teacher of French and social studies from Richmond, British Columbia. She has 15 years of experience doing improvisational comedy with TMP Improv and loves how she can merge improv and teaching.

Carrie Griffin Basas is the director of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Office of Education Ombuds. She is a former civil rights and labor law attorney, law professor, and disability rights nonprofit leader. She lives in Seattle with her husband and daughter.

Gerrit is a Seattle Public Schools graduate, a parent and the principal at Genesee Hill Elementary School in Seattle.

Katherine is a seventh grader at University Prep in Seattle, the city she was born and raised in. Her favorite time of day is 7:45 a.m. because she gets to talk and play with her friends. She loves the arts.

Mandy is the 2018 Washington State Teacher of the Year, and one of four finalists for National Teacher of the Year. She lives and teaches in Spokane, Washington.

Melissa has been a special-education teacher for two decades. Her dream is for every special education student to be integrated with their peers throughout their entire school day. She teaches in Olympia.

Melody is a native of Sacramento and moved to Seattle in 2006 with her husband, Matt. By day, she’s a storyteller, chauffeur, and dance party deejay for her three young kids. By night, she’s a part-time writer and editor.

Rashad currently devotes his time as the Director of Community Engagement at Highline College, where he travels all over the state to speak with youth about the importance of education and two-year colleges.