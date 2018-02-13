Whether you missed our annual storytelling event or want to hear the stories again, we've got you covered. Here's the footage from Monday night's Ignite Education Lab.
If you weren’t among the 250 people who came to Ignite Education Lab on Monday evening, don’t worry. You can relive the evening in just 45 minutes by watching the videos below.
Education Lab selected these nine speakers from around the Northwest during an open call for talk ideas last fall. For the next month and a half, they worked with a coach to craft a five-minute talk about education timed to 20 slides. It’s a hard format for the speakers, but a treat for the audience.
We’ve been hosting this event for three years, and each time, a different theme comes through in the talks. Last year’s line-up, which was mostly comprised of educators, chose to focus on the importance of building relationships in the classroom and community. This year’s crew came from all walks of life, and told stories of the impact that empathy and perseverance have on learning.
(You can read a full recap of the event here.)
Most Read Stories
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Amazon’s delivery dream is a nightmare for FedEx and UPS | Commentary
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- A 14-story hotel at the entrance to Pike Place Market? Not so fast, say opponents VIEW
- Will Earl Thomas' holdout strategy pay off? 'I cringed,' former NFL agent says
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.