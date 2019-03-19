Watch: 11 stories about teaching, learning and growth from Ignite Education Lab 2019
Speakers, from left, Noah Matisse, Kimberly Harden, Victoria Mott, Ricky Robertson, Tracy Castro-Gill, Kari O’Driscoll, Ryan Healy, Gillian Elliott, Raul Sanchez, Imani Razat, emcee Nathan Gibbs-Bowling and Shannon Hitch are pictured during the Ignite Education Lab event at Seattle University, on March 11, 2019, in Seattle. (Jason Redmond / Special to The Seattle Times)
Most children need more than lectures and tests to learn. Some need a creative outlet; others need to see themselves in their educators or curriculum. Many need help processing trauma, while many others just need a push to believe in themselves.
We learned all this and more from 11 insightful speakers at this year’s Ignite Education Lab storytelling event, which happened March 11 at Seattle University.
