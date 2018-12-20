For months, the Washington state agency that oversees public education has worked to overhaul the online report cards that parents and taxpayers can use to gauge the performance of their neighborhood schools.

The deadline: Monday, Dec. 17, when the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) quietly launched the redesigned report cards on its website. But when OSPI publicly announced the new-and-improved site early Tuesday, heavy traffic soon broke the agency’s servers, and the report cards haven’t appeared online since.

“It will need a face-lift and some significant changes,” OSPI spokeswoman Katy Payne said of the report-card site.

“I think we have just overloaded it,” she said, adding the agency hoped the site would go live Thursday night.

The online report cards provide basic information — including enrollment counts, student and teacher demographics, standardized test scores, graduation rates and more — for every school in Washington state. This year, a new federal law — that replaced the No Child Left Behind Act — required OSPI to update those report cards with information on how much money each school spends per student.

The agency also added new statistics on average class sizes, attendance rates, the share of students taught by inexperienced teachers, ninth-grade course performance in high school and more.

But parents seeking the report cards’ additions will have to wait. On Tuesday, after OSPI sent an email newsletter with a link to the site, a banner message at the top of the page warned of early technical problems.

“We are seeing some longer than normal wait times for loading data charts. This site is also note currently loading on some mobile devices,” the message said. “We are working to resolve these issues. Thank you for your patience.”

Rather than frustrate visitors with the delays in loading times, Payne said, OSPI staff decided to pull the data charts from the public website. The main developer who typically would find a fix, however, has been out sick this week.

“In report-card releases from prior years, we have had thousands of customers hitting the site within a compressed time frame, but we don’t yet know how many accessed the site on Tuesday,” she said. “Our current testing efforts are focused on sustaining hundreds of concurrent (users) at the same time.”

Late Wednesday, the agency directed its more than 200 employees to log into an interview preview of the report-card site, to test whether the servers could withstand even that amount of traffic at once.

But, according to Payne, the test crashed the site again.

“We had hoped we could have it back up by (Thursday) morning, but it sounds like the fixes we tried today didn’t work,” she said in an email. “We have a few more that we will try tomorrow and fingers crossed they work!”