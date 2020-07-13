State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has asked a federal judge to put a halt to a plan by the Trump administration to make international students return to their home countries if their colleges go to all-online instruction. The administration’s rule is set to take effect Wednesday.

Last week, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration challenging the proposed rule. On Monday, Ferguson also requested that a judge issue a temporary restraining order to stop the rule. Harvard University, MIT and 17 state attorneys general have also sued to block the directive from going into effect.

The rule would revoke student visas for all international students attending colleges and universities that are holding classes remotely. It would also require international students who attend a college that is offering a hybrid model — part online, part face-to-face — to take at least one class in person. That means international students who have already returned to their home countries would have to come back to the U.S. to attend in-person classes, despite the health risks of unnecessary travel, Ferguson’s office said.

About 27,000 international students attend colleges in Washington, and a number of Washington schools submitted declarations in support of Ferguson’s lawsuit and temporary restraining order. To date, only one state university — Eastern Washington University — has announced plans to teach all fall classes online.

According to Ferguson’s office, the University of Washington has 8,300 students on student visas from 123 countries, who add about $185 million in revenue to the university. UW enrollment figures from spring 2020 show that about 7,300 of those students attend the Seattle campus, making up nearly 17% of enrollment overall in Seattle.

There are nearly 2,000 international students studying at Washington State University, and about 13,000 international students at the state’s 34 community and technical colleges.

The administration has said the point of the directive is to encourage schools to open. In a statement, Ferguson said the policy would undermine public safety decisions at the local level, and jeopardize money from tuition revenue and economic activity, “in order to pursue a political goal.”