Washington’s schools chief said Thursday that he expects school districts to reopen buildings and return to in-person learning next school year — as long as public health guidelines allow them to do so.

Chris Reykdal, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, and a work group of more than 120 educators, parents, students and community organizations released a 47-page document with new guidance Thursday that lays out what face-to-face instruction could look like come fall.

It won’t be school “as usual,” though. Desks will be six feet apart from each other. Students may attend class in gymnasiums or lunch rooms. “Everyone’s going to need to wear face coverings,” Reykdal said.

How and whether schools reopen depends, at least in part, on what phase their county is in as part of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. But for now, education officials said, schools should plan to resume class in-person.

The guidance leaves most decisions up to school districts. Districts that can’t reopen right away, or bring all students back at once because of public health concerns, are encouraged to use a mix of distance learning and staggered scheduling.

The education department is asking districts to make contingency plans that would allow them to quickly switch from in-person instruction to remote learning should cases of coronavirus resurge. For instance, districts should add days to their school calendar in case of emergency short-term building closures, officials said.

Districts should also make plans to conduct learning remotely if schools are forced to close again for an extended period, officials wrote.