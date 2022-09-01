After years of fatigue from juggling student learning and responding to a global health crisis, there’s a sense of relief as educators and students head back to school this week and next week.

COVID-19 protocols have changed drastically from this time last year. School leaders say it’s a year to refresh and return to the basics: student learning, building community and supporting families.

That’s especially the case for Tyee High School Principal Victoria Terry and her team of building administrators, who were ready to spring into action Thursday — the first day of school for the Highline School District.

“We are going to put Tyee on the map this year to showcase all the great things that we’re doing,” said Terry. Other major school districts, including Seattle and Lake Washington, start back after Labor Day, although the threat of a strike could delay Seattle’s start date.

Chris Reykdal, the state superintendent of public instruction, says one of his main messages to schools this fall is the importance of building relationships.

“Getting to know your students, teachers knowing their kids … building that sense of expectations where the student also owns some of that responsibility, it’s back,” he said.

Here’s what else is changing as school gets back in session:

Embracing the next phase of COVID-19 rules

The look and feel will be significantly different as classrooms shed strict COVID-19 protocols like masks and social distancing rules.

“Students will be seated in collaborative learning groups… they can come to carpet and circle time and all of those things,” said Jennifer Hodges, principal of Rose Hill Elementary in the Lake Washington School District.

The statewide mask mandate lifted in March, and in early August, health officials released new guidance for schools to prepare for this school year. The most notable change: Students exposed to the coronavirus no longer have to “test to stay” — they won’t have to keep taking coronavirus tests in order to remain in the classroom.

Schools will continue to develop their own measures — and they could change as the school year progresses — but many are eager to start the school year without such intense protocols.

COVID-19 outbreaks must still be reported to students, staff and families, though schools and districts can choose how to report them. Seattle Public Schools and the Northshore School District, for example, will use online data dashboards. Other schools and districts may communicate news of outbreaks through newsletters or memos.

Homing in on instruction

Schools are very much still responding to the pandemic, but the emphasis has shifted to making up for missed opportunities and wide learning gaps. School leaders are thinking about how to engage students in the classroom and give teachers the tools to work with learners who have had vastly different pandemic experiences.

Hodges says teachers felt that masks made it more difficult to connect with students or teach them certain skills. They’re still recommended, and some districts (such as Seattle) will continue to provide them. But many teachers expect more students to drop the masks this year, which comes as a relief to some.

“Students read facial expressions and cues… part of our social skills curriculum is to teach students how to interpret physical responses to things,” Hodges said.

Hodges said a group of special education students will return to her school this year after being served by other programs during the pandemic. She and her staff are developing and using more UDL practices — that stands for universal design for learning — to create more accommodating and flexible spaces.

“It’s really exciting because we want all students to be a part of their school community,” she said.

At Tyee, teacher trainings have focused on inclusive practices, especially for special education and multilingual students. “This year we’re making a really big emphasis on modeling what it looks like in the classroom to build that sense of belonging,” said Tyee Assistant Principal Jay Novelo. “We spent all this time making sure our staff feel that way as well.”

One thing that’s top of mind for the Tyee team is attendance — that’s why they’re hyperfocused on cultivating a sense of belonging for students, which can make them more likely to show up to class and engage, Terry said. “We’re going to be checking our attendance extremely early to try to catch those kids, to try to make connections with them… it’s huge.”

Staff shortages

As some school districts struggle with staffing — like in Kent, where a teachers strike delayed the start of the school year — others say they have not seen severe teacher shortages. However, they’re in need of more instructional assistants, paraeducators, bilingual teachers and other staff.

Reykdal said Washington isn’t facing shortages like those seen on the national level, but there are regions of the state or certain types of jobs that remain difficult to fill.

“It’s still a real challenge to get enough educators who are certified in supporting students with disabilities,” he said.

Finding school leaders is tough, too. “We’re having a heck of a time convincing people who have been in the classroom to become building-level administrators — they have seen that job over the last several years and many of them say ‘No, thank you,'” he said.

A spokesperson for Seattle Schools said that as of Aug. 1, 121 vacant certificated positions were in the process of being filled for the start of the school year. The district is in dire need of lunchroom assistants, crossing guards and school bus monitors.

And while Seattle now contracts with two school transportation providers — First Student and Zum — both companies face driver shortages which will affect some bus routes at the start of the school year. Families will be notified before Sept. 7, the first day of school, if they won’t be getting bus service.

“Once our partners are fully staffed with more drivers, we will add back bus routes as quickly as possible,” the district has told families.

Starting Thursday, through the state’s $17 billion transportation package, youth ages 18 and younger can ride King County Metro buses and Sound Transit’s Link light rail system and other public transit for free, with a youth ORCA card or current middle or high school ID.

Building a sense of community

During the pandemic, student mental health needs and challenges skyrocketed, and the excitement of the new school year is tinged with anxiety for some.

At Bothell High School in the Northshore School District, Principal Juan Price got a sneak preview this week about what the first day of school on Thursday could be like. A palpable mix of nerves, excitement and surprise filled the campus as the teens stopped by with their families to get student ID cards, meet with school counselors and manage other affairs.

Price says he wants his teachers to focus first on making kids feel like they belong. “Some kids are coming in a little apprehensive,” he said.

On “Link Day,” a freshman orientation program, participating staff were told not to use the day to discuss curriculum, rules and expectations, but rather to devote themselves to getting to know students.

“Start learning names! Why do you love your subject matter? Keep the energy up,” a staff memo read.

Niteshni Pillai said she’s worried and excited for her children this year as they transition into new grades. Her oldest, Krish, will be a Bothell freshman, and she and her son introduced themselves to Price during a back-to-school fair. Krish, a golfer, said he’s looking forward to starting classes, meeting new people and finally being able to play his sport on a team.

One of his new classmates, Brianna Castro, is also looking forward to a chance to play her sport at the high school level: football. “I’m excited but I’m kind of scared because I’m a girl and I might get judged,” she said.

While she’s got a strong group of friends and family supporting her, she said after two years of uncertainty and learning in a pandemic, “There’s a lot of stuff going on still,” with students continuing to mentally process their experiences and emotions.

Another incoming Bothell freshman, Andreas Gardner, said students are still getting used to being back in school buildings, with many kids navigating new hallways and lockers.

Being unmasked can also help students connect and socialize with each other. During a recent back-to-school event at Auburn High School, student volunteers flashed bright smiles and waved at classmates as they dropped by the school to pick up their IDs, school supplies and browse informational booths.

“Compared to the first year of high school, I feel very confident heading into this year. We literally get to see new faces,” said Raviel Dutov, an incoming Auburn High School junior. His class started their freshman year remotely, and some students have struggled to make close connections with their peers and teachers.

“I’m definitely trying to be more social and out-there,” said classmate Andy Ha.