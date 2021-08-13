The new school year is almost here, and this year, that means everyone is making a choice.

Even as school districts reopen for in person classes, many are offering an option for some students to stay remote and continue online learning.

With a summer to prepare and more than a year’s experience of remote instruction to draw from, districts have developed online-learning programs that they hope will be a permanent, improved option for families who prefer it. Some — like Auburn, Renton and Lake Washington — will deliver some of their classes via third-party virtual learning services.

Last year, many families we spoke to preferred online schooling for important reasons. Others wanted to improve it. Now, the delta variant and new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the country could give some families another reason for keeping their kids at home.

With all this in mind, we want to know: Will your child be staying online for school this fall? Are you trying to enroll them in an online program now because of new outbreaks? Or is that something you’re considering now or in the future if the COVID-19 situation changes?

If so, why is your student staying online this year? Or, if you’re still considering this option, what questions do you have about the online programs schools are offering this year? What are your concerns?