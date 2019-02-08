Here's the 4-1-1 on this year's open enrollment period for Seattle Public Schools.

If you’ve got your sights set on sending your child to a public school outside your Seattle neighborhood, you have about two weeks to let the district know.

Seattle Public Schools’ annual open enrollment period runs through Feb. 20 this year. Though it’s not guaranteed you’ll get your first-choice school, meeting the application deadline gives you a better chance for success.

Open enrollment is also the time when you can request a placement in an alternative or option school, advanced learning programs or Montessori school. With some restrictions, students receiving special-education services can also use this process to be considered for a school change.

How do I apply?

Upcoming school registration events Tuesday, Feb. 12, 5-7 p.m. El Centro de la Raza, 2524 16th Ave. S.

Wednesday, Feb. 13, 4-6 p.m. New Holly Early Childhood Center, 7054 32nd Ave. S.

There are several ways to apply. The fastest way is by filling out and submitting a form on the district’s website. There are different versions of the form depending on your student’s grade level. If you’d rather do it in person, you can visit the district’s headquarters in Sodo, or attend one of two upcoming community registration events, where you can ask questions and get help with the application process.

Translated open-enrollment applications Share with families you know Chinese

Spanish

Somali

Vietnamese Until Feb. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Seattle Public Schools staff members who can speak the above languages will be available to help at district headquarters, 2445 Third Ave. S.

What resources are available for families who need translation services?

Interpreters will be available at the community registration events listed to the right, along with links to translated application forms. Seattle Public Schools’ website, including the page describing open enrollment, has a Google translation tool at the top of the page.

How does the district weigh the applications it receives?

There are three main factors the district uses to prioritize requests. First, it considers whether the student has a sibling at the school. Second, if the application is requesting placement at an option school, priority is given to students residing that school’s “GeoZone,” or targeted geographical area (you can see a map of that here). Third, if neither of those conditions apply, you receive a lottery number.

When will I know about the status of my application?

The district will post the results online in April. If your first choice of school is denied, you’ll be put on a waitlist.

Is there a video explaining all of this?

Why yes, there is.

(Note: Because of snow days, the district extended its enrollment period five days. The district posted the video below before announcing the extension to Feb. 20.)