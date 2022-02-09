State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is asking Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and the state health department to remove the statewide mask mandate for students in schools and let local health officials make that decision instead.

“Current laws empower local health officials to assess health and safety risks and determine local strategies,” Reykdal said in a statement Wednesday. “Given the varied vaccination rates and adherence to other mitigation strategies across the regions in our state, it is time to return decision-making to local health officials.”

Masks were necessary when hospitalization rates were skyrocketing and there was limited access to tests, but that has changed, Reykdal said. The expected decline in hospitalization and case rates coupled with high vaccination rates are reasons why the state should reevaluate its policies, including the mask mandate, he argued.

Reykdal still recommends schools continue on-site rapid testing and quarantine those who test positive. He noted some health officials could require a temporary return to masks if cases spike or a new variant poses a risk.

“This is the nature of an ever-changing virus as it moves from highly impactful and unmitigated, to much less impactful and more treatable,” Reykdal said. “This change will empower schools to better focus their valuable time on supporting our students’ learning and well-being recovery and acceleration.”