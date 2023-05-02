What questions do you have about how schools are funded?

School districts in Washington and across the country are making sharp budget cuts this spring as they face financial shortfalls caused by the end of COVID-19 rescue funds and declining enrollment.

Some of the items on the chopping block are beloved programs, including music and the arts. Teaching positions will be cut in some districts, and in others, schools will close. School finance is a complex subject, and not all districts are choosing to balance their budgets in the same way.

Wondering what the state Legislature’s final budget might mean for special education or school construction, or why some districts are cutting more than others? Send us your questions about state and local education budgets. We’ll get back to you with answers.