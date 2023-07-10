Racial demographics at Washington’s public universities are head-to-head with the state’s private colleges, despite a statewide ban on affirmative action in government agencies for the past 25 years.

Neither public nor private colleges are racially representative of the K-12 school population at large. But enrollment data from four-year colleges with more than 1,000 students show both public and private colleges are around 50% students of color. On that macro scale, they are representative of public schools, which are also split down the middle between white students and students of color.

As colleges around the country navigate the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling on race-conscious admissions, Washington and several other states with their own affirmative action bans may serve as example of what happens to college enrollments if more colleges adopt a “race neutral” doctrine when making decisions on applications.

If Washington’s experience were indicative of the whole country, minus the most selective of institutions, not much would change — at least in the long-term. In the Evergreen state, even the most selective colleges accept more than 40% of applicants. That’s far from the nail-biting admissions processes at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the defendants in the Court’s recent ruling.

“In the world of most universities, it is a question of who you are recruiting, not who you are admitting,” said Mike Meotti, the executive director of the Washington Student Achievement Council, a state agency dedicated to increasing higher education attainment.

After voters passed a ban on affirmative action in 1998, public universities here did see an enrollment drop among students of color, research shows. But those rates bounced back within a year.

Since the law’s passage, public universities have had to other find ways around to ensure racial diversity. These include guaranteed admission programs for high school students and a holistic application review process that looks beyond just GPA and standardized test scores. And compared to the East Coast, where Meotti grew up, there is generally more appreciation here for public institutions of higher learning.

Private colleges, which are exempt from the state’s ban, have been free to use affirmative action. It’s unclear what they plan to do in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which will affect private colleges. While ruling does not ban affirmative action, it creates significant legal hurdles.

One good predictor of a college’s racial make-up is its location, said Ruben Flores, executive director of the Washington state Council of Presidents, an association of the state’s six four-year public universities.

The Bothell and Tacoma campuses of the University of Washington have a higher share of Black and Latino students than the Seattle campus. The private Saint Martin’s University and Walla Walla University have among the highest rates of Latino enrollment, and their K-12 school districts also reflect that population density.

“For most Americans, college is a local thing,” said Meotti.

For all their efforts to recruit, though, private and public colleges are still not racially representative of the generation they’re serving. This is particularly true for Latino students, who make up a quarter of the state’s 1 million public school kids but only a fifth of the roster at the very most in the state’s four-year institutions.

This, combined with a general enrollment crisis at colleges around the country, still has colleges bracing for impact at the news of the Court’s ruling. The chilling effect seen 25 years ago here could return, even if not much here will change at all.