As state lawmakers went dark for budget negotiations last month, there was hope they’d emerge with a solution to fully fund special education.

But the new state budget signals they’re still not done talking about it.

Programs for disabled kids in Washington schools got a $365 million boost over the next two years, bringing the total budget for special education up to $4.1 billion. It’s a significant increase — 9% — in a session where concerns over an economic downturn shaded many decisions, but the extra funds meet only half of the gap outlined by state education officials.

Lawmakers also kept in place a major driver of that funding gap — a policy that caps funding to school districts if they enroll more than a certain percentage of disabled children.

Among disability rights advocates, one of the most-watched K-12 proposals this session called for removing this cap entirely. Instead, lawmakers increased the percentage from 13.5% to 15%. Advocates warn that this cap opens the state to litigation: The state has a constitutional promise to cover basic education costs for all students. About 95 school districts are above the cap, including the Olympia and Spokane school districts.

“The failure to even say we intend to find a way to eliminate having a cap is a serious failing,” said Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle, the primary sponsor on a bill to get rid of the cap. “The percentage is going to vary based on the district and its size, and this just seems to be totally ignored and replaced by a budget discussion.”

The final budget marks another year where lawmakers have opted for a boost in spending instead of broad reforms to special education. Several policy bills — including one that would have banned isolation rooms and certain kinds of restraint used against students — failed to pass both legislative chambers.

“It’s a major missed opportunity because students we met across the state will continue to be harmed,” said Andrea Kadlec, an attorney for Disability Rights Washington. In partnership with the ACLU, the organization released a report late last year detailing cases of excessive and harmful force and isolation used against students, the vast majority of whom are disabled.

One big change did come out of the session: lawmakers expanded the state’s oversight over nonpublic agencies, which are private schools that enroll students with complex disabilities. The Seattle Times and ProPublica surfaced complaints of abuse toward students at these schools last year that went unaddressed by state officials.

The state will also commission an audit of the process used to determine whether students qualify for special education services.

Spending on K-12 schools increased by $2 billion, to $35.8 billion, compared with the last budget. Around half of those extra dollars are one-time federal pandemic relief funds, a big chunk of which was turned into grant programs for helping districts address learning loss. The rest was spent largely on special education and inflation-based raises for teachers.

Legislators also expanded eligibility for free school lunch at some schools around the state, choosing that option instead of a more ambitious plan to provide free breakfast and lunch to every public school student. They also began requiring every school district to provide at least 30 minutes of recess, and extended a program that helps high school dropouts attain a degree. In the state’s capital budget, $100 million was earmarked for building improvements at schools run by Native American tribes.