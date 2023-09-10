When she was in high school, Ella was constantly on edge. At age 15, her doctor prescribed a prescription medicine to treat anxiety and panic attacks, and Ella often took way more than she was supposed to.

Then two of her friends died after taking a pill that they didn’t know was laced with fentanyl. Ella, who is now 20 and a junior at Washington State University studying sociology, decided to get sober. (She asked that her last name not be used.)

“I got very scared seeing other people go through that,” she said. “And I didn’t want to scare the people around me anymore.”

What keeps her sober is Cougs for Recovery — a group of WSU students who have also fought addiction. It is one of at least half a dozen student-led groups across the state that provide space to socialize and make friends in ways that don’t revolve around partying.

As fentanyl overdoses and deaths reach record numbers, these student groups are also giving voice to the importance of having fentanyl test strips and naloxone — a lifesaving drug that reverses opioid overdoses — readily available on campus.

Washington is an early leader in funding efforts to help young adults recover, national experts say.

The Washington State Health Care Authority funds the State of Washington Collegiate Recovery Support Initiative, housed at WSU. The initiative works with eight other colleges and universities, offering funding, training and resources to develop their own collegiate recovery program.

“What the state of Washington is doing is truly becoming what we’re seeing adopted more and more across the country,” said Kristina Canfield, the executive director for the Association of Recovery in Higher Education, an international association representing collegiate recovery programs.

West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia also have statewide initiatives. Canfield is hopeful federal money will allow services to expand in even more states.

Skagit Valley College has Cardinals for Recovery, and Eastern Washington University has Eagles for Recovery. Gonzaga University, Green River College and Renton Technical College all have recovery groups recognized by ARHE, too.

University of Washington students are taking a different approach, with a Students for Sensible Drug Policy chapter that was started in 2020. That group offers educational programs to students about the dangers of drugs, and designates “sober students” to attend parties and offer help if something goes wrong.

The SSDP group has also worked to get drug testing strips and naloxone at the Hall Health Center, the campus health center for students.

King County Public Health provides the group with test strips and the Washington State Department of Health provides naloxone.

Unlike the group at WSU, the UW students are unpaid volunteers. They get some funding from the SSDP national organization, but no monetary support from the university.

“Providing these kinds of tools should be the same thing as giving out condoms to students on a university campus,” said Zoe Fanning, the club’s ex-president who is currently leading the effort to supply the health center with test strips and naloxone.

Anysiah Taylor, one of two club co-presidents, points out that parents send their kids to college and expect them to be safe.

“Fentanyl testing strips and Narcan are really important preventative care tools,” Taylor said, referring to a well-known brand of naloxone. “They can literally save students’ lives.”

Providing tools that prevent and fight an overdose is becoming more accepted as people learn how common it is to accidentally take a fentanyl-laced pill and overdose, but Canfield says a stigma still exists.

“There are times I will have conversations with various administrators … and I still hear the words ‘we don’t have those students here,’” said Canfield, who does this work all over the country.

“I can guarantee that they are here. And what you don’t see is how they aren’t being supported by the institution,” Canfield said.

She’s starting to see a major shift in attitude, and she applauds changes in state laws as a big part of that shift.

In addition to SSDP, UW’s Live Well Center provides ongoing education about fentanyl and Narcan during freshman orientation. In March, it distributed to students a “pawket guide” with information about using drug test strips and Narcan.

In the past 10 years, 87 people under the age of 20 in King County have died from a fentanyl overdose, according to data from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The increase in deaths over a decade is stark. From 2013 to 2016, no one under the age of 20 died. Each year following, just one person per year died. But in 2019, it jumped to 11 deaths. The next year, 18 deaths, the following year, 23 young people died, and in 2022, 22 died.

In 2023, between January and mid-August, 10 people under the age of 20 died. That number could grow as causes of deaths are further investigated.

In 2017, local news outlets reported that one WSU student died of a fentanyl overdose. In 2022, The Daily Evergreen — WSU’s student newspaper — reported two fentanyl-related deaths and 11 overdose cases.

The Whitman County coroner reports no deaths due to fentanyl overdose of people under the age of 20 since 2015. It is unclear why these numbers don’t match the local news reporting.

Safe space

At WSU, a core group of 25 students hosts “all-recovery” meetings where students can share anything going on in their life, including their struggles with substance use. Some students there have never had a sip of alcohol and attend because they have family members impacted by drug use. Others have been addicted and already gone through treatment.

Adderall, MDMA and cocaine are all common party drugs on college campuses. Drug experts say fentanyl can be found in every kind of pill not prescribed by a doctor and filled at a licensed pharmacy.

“The meetings are so refreshing,” said Ella. “I got to know these people on a very deep level from the very first time I spoke with them and it’s an environment that is very open. That’s hard to come across on a college campus.”

With about 20% of WSU students in a fraternity or sorority, it’s nice to have options where drinking and taking drugs aren’t the first priority, Ella said. The group hosts art nights and yoga nights instead.

“I like just sitting there in a room full of people who I know understand me to an extent,” Ella said. “I don’t have to really say a whole lot. I can just kind of sit there and draw or I can paint. I can talk to these people and we are all there for the same reason or a similar reason.”

Ella is a “recovery coach,” meaning she helps lead the meetings and does one-on-one consultations if students request her help. Recovery coaches make $17 an hour and typically work five to 10 hours a week.

In a recent “all-recovery” meeting, a student began to describe how they had begun using drugs again, and became really emotional, said another recovery coach who asked to remain anonymous.

He empathizes with the student sharing. “I remember what this is like, and I’ve fought this fight,” he said.

It’s a big deal for students to go public about their substance misuse or addiction and recovery.

The group not only supports students getting sober and staying sober, it also gives a sense of purpose for the recovery coaches, said Patricia Maarhuis, principal investigator for the State of Washington Collegiate Recovery Initiative and coordinator of recovery support services for WSU Pullman campus and Global Campus, the university’s online school.

“All of a sudden this lived experience they have isn’t entirely associated with all this negative stuff,” said Maarhuis. “Someone is paying them because they have what’s considered beneficial life experiences.”