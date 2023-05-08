A Kent School District bond that would have raised $495 million to improve school buildings and athletic fields has been turned down by a wide margin.

King County Elections posted certified results for the April 25 special election Friday and final precinct numbers Monday. The bond issue received 48% approval, with 52% voting “no.” At least 60% of voters must vote “yes” for a school bond to pass.

A total of 26,866 voters cast ballots, representing 26% of Kent registered voters.

The bond would have paid for facility improvements, health and safety improvements, and outdoor learning upgrades.

Citizens for Kent Schools, a group that supported the bond measure, raised more than $30,000, according to reports filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Contributors included various contractors who have previously worked with the district.

In a “thank you” note posted to the district’s website, Superintendent Israel Vela said district leaders would “look at all options and provide information in the coming weeks on our next steps in this process.”

The next public meetings for Kent School District include a strategic plan community conversation at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Meridian Middle School, and a Board of Directors meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, which will be in the district’s boardroom and broadcast live through the board’s YouTube channel.