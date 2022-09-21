By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Stories
- 2 WA eateries make New York Times' list of 50 must-try restaurants VIEW
- The story of the praying Bremerton coach keeps getting more surreal
- Boeing will outsource more corporate jobs to India
- Seattle area stuck with smoke from Bolt Creek Fire a little longer
- Nordstrom board approves anti-takeover plan after stake purchase
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.