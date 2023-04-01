As a Filipino American growing up in Los Angeles, Jemina Marasigan always thought her first-generation mother struggled to relate to Marasigan’s teachers, most of whom were white.

There was just one exception — a Korean American teacher “who actually really connected with my mom and took the time to get to know her,” said Marasigan, who recently completed an early care and education degree at the University of Washington. “She was an angel and guide for my path going into early childhood education.”

At the time, the teacher gave Marasigan and her family the confidence to take pride in their culture. And almost 23 years later, the memory gives Marasigan the strength to endure working in child care, a financially rocky, undervalued field where the average worker makes around $35,000 a year.

Hundreds of students like Marasigan can now study early childhood education at the UW with “last dollar in” scholarships thanks to a $43 million gift from the Ballmer Group. Early childhood education includes any students studying to teach preschool through third grade.

The scholarships will fill the gap between what a student needs to pay in tuition and cost of living, including books and fees, after other grants, such as state and federal financial aid, are used.

The Ballmer Group was co-founded by Connie and Steve Ballmer and focuses on funding efforts to improve economic mobility for U.S. families and children, investing in initiatives ranging from homelessness to education to behavioral health care. It also funds The Seattle Times Mental Health Project. Steve Ballmer is the former CEO of Microsoft.

Marasigan plans to apply for a scholarship to pursue a master’s degree in early childhood education policy thanks to the gift. Without it, she would never be able to afford the $45,222 per year.

“Taking on graduate-size loans is something I can’t possibly do,” Marasigan said.

She currently works as a children’s minister at University Gathering United Methodist Church in Seattle, as well as for the university’s Cultivate Learning Center.

While the scholarships are for all students, the university is specifically recruiting students of color. Research shows that diversity among teachers results in success for all students.

Because the majority of teachers in early childhood education are white, it’s important that families of color see teachers who look like them, make them feel comfortable and safe, and ultimately show them that the way they raise their child has value, Marasigan said. That’s why she’s so excited the college is directing efforts to recruiting diverse applicants.

The gift will pay for 80 high school internships through the university’s My Brother’s Teacher program, which is focused on increasing the number of male Black and brown early childhood educators. And it will pay for 230 early childhood coaching certificate scholarships, two endowed doctoral fellowships and two endowed professorships.

Finally, it will give money to Child Care Aware to do advocacy work and to Pathwaves WA to continue its fellowship program, which focuses on midcareer Black, Indigenous and people of color professionals.

“I’m elated. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Mia Tuan, the dean of the University of Washington’s College of Education. “It means a funder (the Ballmer Group) understands and believes in the work we are doing.”

The gift has helped the college clarify its goals on developing workforce pathways for students, Tuan said. She hopes their model will become an example for other states.

“It’s so exciting to think about the possibilities for students who might not have been able to join us at the University of Washington,” said Lynn Dietrich, teaching professor and assistant dean for undergraduate programs.

“If they know now as they are applying to UW that this scholarship is possible for them in two years, it is really going to help them focus on their goal of entering the early childhood workforce,” Dietrich said. The early childhood education curriculum begins in the student’s junior year.

The College of Education will hire a full-time staff member to focus on recruiting and retaining students of color, said Tuan.

Tuan is hopeful that the grant will also encourage high school students to consider a career in early childhood education.

Pathwaves WA is receiving $1.65 million, all of which will go toward supporting its fellowship. Fellows work with nonprofit and governmental organizations focusing on early childhood policy with an emphasis on racial equity.

Another $4 million is going to Child Care Aware of Washington, a nonprofit group with six regional offices that helps child care centers train their employees and families find the right center.

Deeann Puffert, the CEO of Child Care Aware, underscored the importance of using the money to change state policies to benefit early childhood education.

Families can’t afford child care, even with state subsidies, and child care centers themselves can’t find staff, Puffert said.

She said that “compensation has always been an issue, but it has become a crisis issue at this point.”

Puffert is excited that the grant money will help Child Care Aware get more child care provider voices in state legislators’ ears.

Angela Griffin, the director of Launch, a child care center with 12 locations, agrees. It doesn’t solve the problem if the state just gets more people interested in being an early child care educator, she said.

Still, she said, “we won’t be able to retain them if they do all that work, and they come and they work with us but the wages are too low.”

Marasigan warns that while $43 million is a lot of money, that doesn’t mean the child care industry problems are solved.

“Yes, it’s a large gift, it’s very impressive, but I just feel like it’s just a start. This can do a lot of work but there is so much more needed,” Marasigan said.

“This is just a small step toward breaking down the systemic issues in early childhood education.”