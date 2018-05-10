The University of Washington will offer its first-ever coding boot camp for working adults starting this summer.

The University of Washington is getting into the coding boot-camp business with a 24-week evening program that starts July 30.

Coding boot camps have been one of the fastest-growing career-training offerings in Seattle, most run by for-profit companies that promise a crash course in coding skills to prepare students for entry-level tech jobs.

The UW program is being offered by the university’s Continuum College, formerly known as UW Educational Outreach, an arm of the university that provides professional training programs geared toward people already working full-time.

“We’re looking at people who are willing to change careers, change jobs and put a toehold in the tech industry,” said Rovy Branon, vice president of Continuum College.

The university already offers more than 100 programs in professional and continuing education, including many technical-certificate programs. They are all self-sustaining, meaning that no state education money is used for their support, and some make a profit for the university.

The course is being offered in collaboration with Trilogy Education, an education company that was formed in 2015 to help bridge the digital-skills gap, said founder and CEO Dan Sommer. He said the company has partnered with more than 30 universities to offer the class, including Columbia University, the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Texas, Austin.

The admission process includes a phone interview, a critical-thinking and problem-solving coding test, and a final interview with the academic department. Branon said the UW screens all of its professional and continuing-education students to make sure the program they’re planning to sign up for is the right fit.

The course will cover the basics of coding, algorithms and data structure plus intensive training in JavaScript, Node.js, HTML, CSS, jQuery and Java — what’s known as a full-stack program. Although no previous training or experience is required, students should have an understanding of coding basics, and be ready to commit to 250 hours of intensive work over the six-month period, Sommer said.

The course will include two three-hour evening classes during the week, and a four-hour class on Saturdays. Students will also be expected to spend 20 hours a week on outside projects, homework and experiential learning activities.

The cost is $11,995, although there’s a discount for students who sign up early, Branon said. When they are finished, students will receive a certificate in full-stack web development from UW Professional & Continuing Education.

For more information, go to https://bootcamp.uw.edu or call 206-501-4868.