The University of Washington will no longer require applicants to submit standardized test scores, such as the SAT and ACT, making it the latest major university to drop the testing requirement for incoming students.

The UW says it has studied results and outcomes for several years, and found there’s little correlation between test scores and success at the UW. The university says that the change will allow applicants to focus instead on taking a rigorous, college-preparatory high-school curriculum.

Critics have long argued that the standardized tests make college admissions inequitable because families with more money can game the system — hiring tutors or sending their kids to test-taking prep classes to boost their scores. Some critics also believe the tests themselves are biased.

“Careful analysis and research showed that standardized testing did not add meaningfully to the prediction of student success that our holistic admission process already provides,” said UW President Ana Mari Cauce in a statement.

Earlier this year, the UW temporarily changed its admission policy for high-school juniors — students who usually would be taking the tests this year before applying for admission for fall 2021 — because the high-stakes standardized tests were canceled across the nation this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s truly wonderful news, not just for students in our region, but for kids all over the country,” said David Quinn, the International Baccalaureate coordinator at Edmonds Woodway High School and a longtime critic of the tests. “I applaud the leaders at UW for putting kids first.”

The change takes effect immediately for the Seattle campus. UW Bothell and UW Tacoma are reviewing their policies.