Students in Tukwila, Longview and the Evergreen public schools are set to return to classes after their teachers agreed to new contract agreements this weekend.

In Tukwila, schools will open on Monday after teachers and other staffers gave final approval on a 10-percent increase in pay, the school district said in a statement. Classes in the Evergreen School District may also resume on Monday, after negotiators for teachers and the district struck a tentative agreement on Sunday. The deal was subject to a final vote by the teachers scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

In the Longview School District, a teacher strike may end and classes are could resume on Tuesday after the teachers’ union agreed on a tentative deal with the district. The district had sought to end the strike, which started on Aug. 23, by filing for an injuction in court. A judge ruled in its favor on Friday, but didn’t impose a penalty on the teachers’ union, The Associated Press reported.

“This means that together, we can return to the important work of helping kids learn and grow in the classroom, while mending relationships within the district,” Longview Public Schools Superintendent Dan Zorn said in a statement.

State lawmakers this year injected about $1 billion into the state’s K-12 budget to pay for educators’ salaries and to settle the decade-long school-finance case known as McCleary, prompting teachers in most of the state’s nearly 300 school districts to ask for more money. In Seattle, the state’s largest public schools system, teachers ratified a 10.5-percent pay hike on Saturday.

Tumwater schools will remain closed on Monday as the teachers and district remain deadlocked, according to a message posted on the district’s website.