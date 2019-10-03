Subscribe to the newsletter to see our favorite education stories from around the country in your inbox first, plus our best features from the week and, sometimes, upcoming Seattle-area education events. The newsletter also includes opportunities for readers to join the conversation.

A book for kids with incarcerated parents

Chicago Magazine reports on “Missing Daddy,” a new illustrated book meant to support kids whose parents are incarcerated. Activist Mariame Kaba wrote about a young girl who misses her father. She told the magazine it’s necessary right now in part because of “the lack of actual trauma-informed resources to support young people [whose parents or loved ones are incarcerated].” Illustrator bria royal considered representation of people of color, as well as a soothing color palette.

What relaxing school discipline means in California

Following a policy in Washington state, California schools will no longer suspend students for minor infractions classified as “willful defiance,” the Los Angeles Times reports. That includes cellphone usage. Alternatives to suspension, the Times’ Sonali Kohli and Nina Agrawal report, “require an abundance of school-based support, teacher training and an infrastructure of counselors that are not available at every school. Without help, teachers become frustrated and classrooms are disrupted and demoralized by unruly behavior.”

When trolls target teen climate activists

In last week’s newsletter, we wrote about the Climate Strike — a protest against climate change led by teens. BuzzFeed reports that the teen girls at the forefront of the movement are getting bullied online by trolls. “The rise of a new climate movement means there’s now a much more visible — and especially vulnerable — target: kids,” BuzzFeed reports. “As the voices of the climate teens grow louder, there is increasingly a target pointed squarely on their backs.”