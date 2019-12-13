As our reporters cover issues like behavioral health treatment for foster children and our readers engage with us about the science of reading, we’re exploring education coverage from the region and beyond. Here are some things that caught our attention.

Trauma-informed after-school programs

Hannah Furfaro’s piece talks about a program for young people who have extreme problems, often related to trauma. Trauma affects many youth around the country to different degrees. This article in Youth Today discusses after-school programs in Philadelphia and how they are helping young people deal with trauma in healthy ways.

Are school ranking systems driving segregation?

If you’ve ever looked at websites for real estate or rentals, you’ve probably seen the little dots that show the local school ratings. In this article, Chalkbeat explores what these little dots mean. The idea behind GreatSchools was to make school outcome data accessible to all parents. The ratings rely primarily on test scores, not necessarily on how well students are progressing in school. Some say the system is driving parents away from schools with many students of color — potentially increasing school segregation.

The race to close the education gap is failing

Technically, this is what we’re listening to, though you can read the transcript. The New York Times podcast The Daily takes a dive into some possible reasons why the federal government has pumped billions of dollars into education improvement systems, like No Child Left Behind and the Common Core, but there haven’t been improvements in closing the education gap with the rest of the world. Check out the Reader’s Picks in the Comments section to read other opinions on why the money hasn’t made a big difference.

Grad students at UW advocating for themselves

Graduate students from the University of Washington will head to Olympia in January to advocate for better health-care options and programs to make grad school more affordable. This story from the university’s paper, The Daily, says they’re also laying the groundwork to get more funding for more mental health counselors.