Green spaces on school campuses. Modern buildings with updated facilities. More electives and club options tailored to what students want.

Those were among the most talked about priorities during the five community meetings hosted by Seattle Public Schools to learn what a “well-resourced school” means to families.

The meetings come at a time when SPS is facing a budget crunch due to declining enrollment and other financial pressures. While Superintendent Brent Jones said the conversations weren’t a proxy for discussions about school closures, it’s likely some consolidation of the district’s 106 school buildings could be in play for the 2024-25 school year.

“This is us trying to see what are the priorities of the community with a backdrop of ‘We have a $104 million challenge in front of us,’ ” Jones said in an interview, referring to the size of the budget deficit projected for next year. “What are our highest priorities? Where do we put those funds?”

During board meetings, Jones and administrators have discussed the importance of defining what a “well-resourced” school looks like. The community meetings were the district’s first attempts to include residents’ voices and gather comments.

“We wanted to open it up” to families so they could “give us the priorities they think is most important for their students,” Jones said. “As you think about concepts like the budget, strategic plans, decision-making — we want to make sure that we are deferring to what the community is saying.”

Some community members are feeling uneasy. A flyer recently posted on a pole in Miller Park on 19th Avenue East read “Save Stevens Elementary.” The school, which had fewer than 200 students last year and is housed in a century-old building, asked people to help ensure Stevens remains open. The flyer included information on how to attend the last community meeting, which will happen online Tuesday.

On Monday, the link to the meetings will be shared on the SPS website: www.seattleschools.org/news/well-resourced-schools-engagement.

For those who couldn’t attend the meetings, a survey will be sent out next month to all families.

More music, art, enrichment

During the five in-person meetings, people sat at small tables in school lunchrooms with a facilitator and answered three questions: What are your favorite things about your school buildings? How do we make resources and services at each school stronger? What kinds of programs do you and your student value most?

People wrote down answers, posted them on a board, and talked among themselves. The need for more music and art classes was a chief concern for families. Ensuring every student has access to enrichment programs was also top of the list.

Parent Kiana Swearingin attended the meeting at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School and said people shouldn’t approach the topic thinking solely about their kids’ and schools’ needs.

“Equity in schools means different things, not the same things, so I want to better understand what different families need, what communities need, what schools need,” said Swearingin, whose children go to Whittier Elementary School. Swearingin said she attended “so that I can push my school to be an advocate for the entire district.”

Parents and guardians who had children in older buildings spoke about how modern facilities would be more beneficial for learning, said school board Vice President Liza Rankin, who went to all five in-person meetings. Having more green space and places for students to exercise was top of mind, Rankin said.

Another consistent thread was ensuring buildings were safe and welcoming, said Rocky Torres, assistant superintendent of support services. For example, “If there’s murals or artwork, how is it representative of the kids in that community?”

Community members also spoke about the importance of extracurricular activities being what students want versus what adults think they want, Torres said. Although there were some consistencies, each meeting “has its own little flair or difference in things they are talking about.”

Although the community meetings were not about school closures, Rankin said, “they also weren’t not about that.” It’s too soon to know if or which Seattle schools will close, but these conversations were the first steps in defining what offerings and programs are important to families, she said.

“The state doesn’t care how many buildings we have or programs — the state funds based on the number of students enrolled,” Rankin said. “What’s important for this conversation is helping us understand from the community what the most important things are for a well-rounded education for kids and get clear on whether we’re able to provide that in the number of locations we have with the number of kids we have.”

Why money is tight

Enrollment numbers in SPS have continued to drop since 2020 and district officials project declines over the next decade. The district has lost more than 3,000 students since the 2019-20 school year, according to enrollment data.

School districts nationwide have grappled with dropping enrollment in part because of the loss of confidence in public schools when classes went remote. Many families opted for private schools, home schooling, or left cities. The enrollment drop also sent districts, including Seattle, into budget crises — fewer students means less money.

Seattle Schools dug itself out of a $131 million budget deficit for the upcoming school year by liquidating its rainy day fund, making major cuts to the central office and using federal relief dollars. The smallest amount of cuts were made at schools, $10.2 million.

But SPS isn’t in the clear. The district needs to figure out how to balance its 2024-25 budget, which is projected to be $104.4 million short. Jones has made it clear it’s too soon to know whether schools will close and there isn’t a “predetermined list” of schools on the chopping block.

Staffing at schools is allocated by how many students are enrolled, Jones said, which means smaller schools might not be able to receive all the services and resources that are desired. For example, John Hay Elementary was hit hard by enrollment declines and lost an assistant principal and reading specialist.

“But if you combine schools you might be able to do that,” Jones said. “You might also be able to have certain types of program offerings. There are some benefits that we can project by having slightly larger schools.”

Consolidating schools won’t fix the district’s budget problems, Jones said. District administrators have projected closing schools could save $20 million, but that’s a rough estimate. The savings from school consolidations may not be immediate and won’t come until two to five years later, he added.

The thinking behind creating well-resourced schools is to make sure students are receiving what they need and prioritize — not to save money, Jones said.

“If we could do both that would be great,” Jones said. “But the student need is primary. I think people love their schools. I understand the anxiety and nostalgia. What I see us doing if we get into consolidations is trading up. We’re going to have more resources and opportunities if we consolidate — it’s going to be better.”

No school closures will occur in the upcoming school year. But those conversations will eventually happen, Jones said.

The definition of a well-resourced school will be finalized in October, Jones said. More conversations with the district’s labor unions will also happen after the meetings have wrapped up.