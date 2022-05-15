You may be seeing and hearing more stories and conversations this month around foster care. May is National Foster Care Month, aimed at raising awareness about the more than 407,000 young people in the U.S. who have been placed in care of people who are not their birth parents. Last year, there were an estimated 7,800 youth living in foster care in Washington state.

This spring, The Seattle Times Education Lab connected with Youth Voice, a program that partners with Fostering Media Connections to help current and former foster youth write about their experiences. Two Washington state foster youth are sharing their reflections: Nelly Braxton, a Shoreline Community College student, and Esther Taylor, a graduating senior at Walla Walla University. In their essays, they discuss the challenge of transitioning into young adulthood while coping with family, housing and financial instability.

Special thanks to Youth Voice editor Tracey Onyenacho and to Braxton and Taylor for their determination to write these stories.