The high-school education gap between rural and urban residents narrowed between 2000 and 2015, but the college-completion gap got wider. Students in rural areas nationwide are now about as likely to earn their high-school diplomas as their urban peers, The Atlantic reports. But there are still “education deserts” in rural America, or places that lack colleges and universities: “It’s hard to see those dynamics changing without rebuilding — and in some cases, building for the first time — an infrastructure to support the students who have been left out.”

Washington state’s move to make college free for many low-income students will help more of them complete degrees, but officials also want to make sure more students of color can get those degrees and, ultimately, high-paying jobs. Colleges across the state aim to help these students get enough information about all the credentials they can receive, and the careers they can pursue with them. Education agency leaders outlined this goal in the latest briefing to Gov. Jay Inslee, KNKX reports.

Dyslexia is the most common learning disability in the United States. Despite how widespread it is, very few people understand it. That’s why the folks at NPR Ed launched the “Unlocking Dyslexia” series to explore how it affects people’s lives. Start with part one, “Millions Have Dyslexia, Few Understand It”, and stay tuned for Education Lab’s own reporting on the subject next week.