The Seattle Times Education Lab wants to hear from families who have had trouble accessing transition services for students with disabilities age 18 and older.

By law, students receiving special education services are eligible for continued education that extends beyond their 18th birthday or until they receive a high school diploma. These services help students prepare for a career and life as an adult beyond high school.

If you or someone you know has faced barriers to these services, or weren’t told that they were an option for you, we’d like to connect. Everyone is welcome to fill out this survey, but at this time, we are focusing on students who are either close to 18 or have already turned 18.

Please fill out the form below. We will not publish your name without your consent, but if you provide your information, you may hear from a reporter on our team.