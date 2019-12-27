On this cold, holiday weekend, warm your body with a hot beverage and dig into these education stories. Most of them feature substantial input from schools’ most important constituents: students.

How to teach reading

Sure, this is a little self-referential. But now that the forum has closed, we wanted to make sure you looked through the comments section on our conversation about reading instruction. Reporter Katherine Long moderated questions from readers and made sure the right experts got to each one. Browse through them for insights on literacy.

What students want

A few weeks ago, headlines about international test scores expressed concern about America’s standing: Are our students learning enough? The New York Times Learning Network posed such questions to students, and let them speak. Some themes that emerged: Schools need to have better relationships with technology. Too much pressure can be antithetical to learning. And classes need to be more interesting.

These students want more mental-health education

In Asheville, North Carolina, high-school students created their own program to combat depression because they felt their school wasn’t doing enough to address mental health. One of those students — now in college — is working to create a districtwide mental-health-education program, one “akin to the sex education curricula taught at most public high schools,” the Citizen Times reports.