Teachers are getting a lot of love on social media these days. Everything from shoutouts from the super famous, like Ellen DeGeneres, to belated appreciation from parents who are now trying to be teachers, too. Teachers are reaching out to their students at home, offering support, lessons and more.
To all the teachers out there, thank you. At Ed Lab, we know you are busy, but we also know people still need you. What advice do you have for parents and guardians who are now trying to simultaneously teach and work from home? We’re compiling a list to help the new at-home educators keep their kids up to speed. Please tell us your ideas below.
