If you appreciate good writing, you’re probably as disappointed with the final season of “Game of Thrones” as I am. Don’t worry, you can drown your sorrows by exposing yourself to some phenomenal writing about education.

We’re sharing the “What We’re Reading” section from our weekly Education Lab newsletter right here.

Subscribe to the newsletter to see our favorite education stories from around the country in your inbox first, plus our best features from the week and Seattle-area education events. The newsletter also includes opportunities for readers to join the conversation.

Here’s what we’re reading this week.

The War on Drugs didn’t just send more black men to jail — it also kept them from college and all its benefits. The number of black men enrolling in college had been growing faster than for their white counterparts, but a new study says the trend started to reverse in the late 1980s, after Congress passed the Anti — Drug Abuse Act of 1986. The study out of the University of California, Berkeley is the first to suggest a link between 1980s drug laws and college achievement, The Atlantic reports.

Black girls don’t misbehave more than any other students, but they still receive harsher discipline, experts say. Unequal punishment means black girls are being criminalized by teachers, counselors, caseworkers and judges. In fact, they are almost six times more likely to get out-of-school suspension than their white peers. This imbalance in discipline fails to take trauma into account and creates even more of it for these girls. Read more from USA Today’s in-depth reporting.

Navigating college is hard enough in itself, but doing it while pregnant or raising kids is immeasurably more difficult. Some numbers: About 4 million college students are parents, or a fifth of all undergraduates. These student-parents are mostly women, and they are more likely to come from low-income families and families of color. Listen to NPR’s story about who some of these parents are and how they make it work.

How do we help students process loss and trauma? This school tried a mock funeral. The goal at this Atlanta high school “was to force students to confront their rawest emotions, even if painful,” The Washington Post reports. “In coming weeks, teachers would be asked to talk with students about forgiveness, about the people they can count on, about helping others.” Students dropped essays and notes into a casket at the symbolic funeral, but the grief they wrote about was real.