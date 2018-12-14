Washington's student population is becoming more diverse, but its pool of teachers remains largely white. We want to hear from those affected by this problem most directly: students.

Today we published the first of three stories in a series focused on teacher diversity in Washington. While the state’s student population grows more diverse, its pool of teachers remains largely white — a chasm that could have a wide range of impacts on students of color.

We know what some of those impacts look like, at least from what academic research tells us. But we want to hear from those affected by this problem most directly: students. If that includes you, please fill out the form below to share your experiences with us. We may share them in a future Seattle Times story. If you’re feeling it, ask your friends to talk to us, too.

If you are a parent or teacher, consider sharing this story with your students and helping them fill out the form.

Stay tuned for stories Wednesday and Friday on how districts in Puget Sound and Eastern Washington are trying to chip away at the problem and — for teachers — another opportunity to join the conversation.