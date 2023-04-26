Dozens of students and family members gathered outside Ingraham High School on Wednesday afternoon to honor the life of Ebenezer Haile, the 17-year-old student who was shot and killed at the North Seattle school nearly six months ago.

“He was a charming boy, honest and loving,” said Mesfin Bulti, a pastor at Word of God Evangelical Church in Lynnwood.

Bulti said he knew Haile and his family from when Haile was a small child in Ethiopia. “He had lots of aspirations to grow and contribute to the community,” Bulti said.

The vigil was organized by Haile’s family. More than 50 students, many wearing white T-shirts with Haile’s photo printed on the front, gathered to honor his life, and also to call for stricter gun control. Students from other Seattle schools, as well as community members, also attended.

Haile was shot five times in the back on Nov. 8 by a 14-year-old student in the school’s hallway. The shooting occurred after multiple students fought in the bathroom. The student was charged with first-degree murder and assault.

Another student, who was 15 at the time, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He is charged with felony first-degree rendering criminal assistance. The Glock 32 handgun believed to be used in the shooting was found in the 15-year-old’s backpack after the shooting.

Both former Ingraham students are also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Haile’s death caused uproar in the community, and students and families have rallied, protested and called on state and city leaders to tighten gun laws.

“I don’t want my kid to go to school and hide under tables,” said Hannah Eshete, Haile’s aunt. Referring to him by his nickname, she said: “We need justice for Ebe.”

On Wednesday, one participant brought a report she said Haile wrote in 2016 about gun violence. In the report, Haile called for background checks and mental illness checks for people who wish to purchase a gun. “We should write a bill to make the background check law better,” he wrote.

This week Washington became the 10th state to prohibit the sale of AR-15s and semi-automatic weapons. Gov. Jay Inslee also signed into law two other gun measures Tuesday, one that puts a 10-day waiting period on firearm purchases and another that holds gunmakers liable for negligent sales.

Supporters of the new gun laws say they will help prevent mass shootings and reduce gun violence and suicides. Opponents say they’re unconstitutional and have filed a lawsuit to strike down the measures.

Students and families who attended Wednesday’s vigil still have safety concerns. Just last week, Seattle police confiscated a gun from a Nathan Hale High School student. A video on social media showed a student holding a gun in an Ingraham High parking lot. The video was reported to Seattle Public Schools officials on April 20.

The Nathan Hale student attends morning classes at Ingraham High as part of a special program. Police officers spoke with the student when he was back at Nathan Hale and confiscated the gun there.

Another deadly incident occurred outside Nathan Hale High this month when Anthoni Orozco, 27, was shot on April 5 and died the following day at Harborview Medical Center.

Kajali Camara, also known as Kajali Freeman, was charged with second-degree murder. He’s also charged with second-degree assault for trying to shoot an 18-year-old woman who planned to meet him outside the school. The dispute was over a stolen PlayStation and a sex video Camara allegedly had.

Camara, 19, remains in jail on a $2 million bail.

To report a threat to Seattle Public Schools, call the SPS Safe Schools Hotline at 206-252-0510. This phone number is managed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.