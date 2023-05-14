As I explained to my counselor about all the strange comments my friends had been making, her expression grew increasingly twisted. I paused for a second, and she quickly interrupted the silence by saying, “Riya, what you are experiencing are microaggressions. Do you know what those are?” Of course I knew what those were.

The University of Washington defines microaggressions as “brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioral, and environmental indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial slights and insults to the target person or group.” Microaggressions often go unnoticed but remain rooted in the minds of many affected. It wasn’t until this moment, when my therapist pointed it out to me, I realized that my race had made me a target.

Racial microaggressions are a significant problem in schools and for the students of color like me experiencing them. These remarks are rarely acknowledged and put to an end; however, research indicates that they can negatively affect victims’ mental and physical health. Schools should prioritize safe and welcoming classrooms because students deserve to dedicate themselves to their education rather than feeling distracted or ostracized whenever a classmate or a teacher makes a snide remark like, “Where are you really from?” and “Why do you not have an accent?”

The more one hears racial microaggressions, the more self-hatred and embarrassment pile up, creating a heartbroken and miserable person. The repetitive racist comments and harassment I faced caused more than just a broken heart. My peers labeled me as the stereotypical smart Indian kid, but in the end, that idea turned against me as I watched my grades drop, resulting in my parents’ inevitable disappointment. I found myself scoffing at my culture and denouncing it as weird, which soon led to me distancing myself from my loved ones.

The University of Denver’s Center for Multicultural Excellence found that microaggressions in the classroom, even performed unintentionally, can result in “anger, frustration, and withdrawal by those who receive insensitive comments and actions … The bottom line is that microaggressions result in hostile and unwelcoming classroom environments.”

Being a teenager is already tricky enough, with shifting social circles resulting in low self-esteem. Microaggressions can worsen this daily struggle. A Pfizer analysis of the issue found that “research continues to show that racism and discrimination contribute to poor health among minorities and people of color, resulting in increased rates of depression, prolonged stress and trauma, anxiety, and even heart disease and type 2 diabetes.”

These comments are so common that correcting them seems impossible. But such remarks debilitate and isolate students, making them feel as if they don’t belong in an area where they should feel welcomed. The mental health and academic performance of students who regularly experience microaggressions can be severely impacted.

It took me years to understand that I needed to leave situations and so-called friends that made me feel self-hatred. Reflecting on these experiences now, I wish those around me who witnessed my mockery would’ve said something.

To stop microaggressions, bystanders must call out others’ biases and behaviors. If you are a peer of someone who is affected by racial microaggressions, it is essential to consider what situation they are in. If it is likely that the conflict will become aggravated, it is crucial to take a step back and prioritize your and others’ safety. However, if it is safe to do so, it is critical to stick up for the victim.

“In a situation where a microaggression occurs, I would want to deal with it as quickly as I could,” said Issaquah High School teacher Colleen Ball. She said she would have two separate conversations, one with the student who made the comment, and one with the impacted student.

“With the offending student, we would have a conversation outside of the classroom so that they feel less inclined to put on the ‘cool’ or ‘apathetic’ mask in front of their peers,” said Ball via email. She would discuss with that student how what they said qualified as a microaggression and how that could impact their peer. “After the student has this clarity, I would encourage them to reflect on the belief that made them make the statement and where it came from. I want them to get to the point where they realize that microaggressions often come from well-intentioned (situation dependent) people who don’t fully understand their biases.”



The teacher said she would then bring both students together so the offending student could apologize to the impacted student and “I could ensure that the apology offered was sincere, even if the original student hadn’t intended harm.”

Oftentimes, microaggressions can be a product of misguided biases, and those who make these types of racist remarks may not even know what they say is harmful. A way to correct this is to evaluate one’s built-in prejudices. The University of Washington recommends for people to “recognize and reflect on your own biases, interactions, and behaviors.” Acknowledging one’s prejudices allows space to correct behaviors and thoughts that can lead to harm.

After expanding my social circle and getting some support, I was able to get my grades up and find friends who allowed me to embrace my culture. However, the outcomes in my story don’t necessarily happen for others, and microaggressions can’t stay unaddressed. Simply dismissing or ignoring the comments you hear others face isn’t enough anymore; it is time to stand up for your peers.

