“What do you want to do after high school?”

It’s the question that, as a soon-to-be junior, is slowly infiltrating my every conversation. In response to teachers, family members and even the clerk at the grocery store, I recite something to the effect of: I’m not too sure, but I’m interested in the social sciences or another interdisciplinary field.

As I go on to explain my passions outside of school, including journalism, Model U.N. and creative writing, the critiques begin to roll in. What are you going to do with a degree in things like that? Computer science is a great field right now. I wouldn’t want such a hardworking student to go to waste!

It reminds me of a dark joke that’s already making the rounds among high school students:



Q: What did the English major say to the engineering major?

A: Would you like fries with that?

While diminishing, these remarks have come to be expected. As the number of occupations in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math increases, technical and quantitative skills are becoming of utmost interest to both companies and prospective employees, especially in a high-tech hotbed like Seattle. This reasoning is echoed in recent education policy changes including the introduction of computer science as a national core subject and greater support for STEM teachers in places like Washington state. The entities that fund these initiatives — both philanthropic nonprofits and government organizations — make the same case: Students need to be prepared for the workforce of the future.

But there lies a line between preparedness and hyperfixation. In the last few years, this push for increased STEM education has come at the expense of other academic subjects, namely the humanities and social studies. I believe STEM and non-STEM fields should be taught in tandem to create a more well-rounded educational experience.

My school, for instance, has followed this trend. A small, lottery-based choice school in Kirkland that serves grades six through 12, International Community School is known for its liberal arts focus, taught through the intersection of the humanities, international studies and fine arts. In recent years, due in part to parent complaints, the six-year fine arts requirement has been cut short to accommodate more Advanced Placement and dual-enrollment science and math classes. AP Environmental Science and AP Physics I are now required classes for sophomores and juniors, respectively.

If a school that specifically targets the liberal arts is falling captive to the STEM trend, what does this say about the direction of middle and high school education as a whole?

Datev Tavitian, a sophomore at International Community School, sees the rise of STEM coming into direct conflict with the liberal arts classes she benefits from.

“I think [humanities class] really helped with my critical analysis. I’ve become more composed, more critical and smarter as a person,” she said. “If I don’t want to surround my school life around STEM, I shouldn’t have to.”

Coming from a family with a “quite a few” computer science majors, Datev feels pressured to follow in their footsteps because it’s always been presented as “the ‘right’ choice.”

Though her primary academic interests include comparative literature and other humanities subjects, Tavitian plans to study and work in the computer science field.

“I have to think, am I going to enjoy [computer science]? Am I going to succeed at this? Or am I just doing it to be ‘successful’ in the future?” she asked. Along with pressure from others, the continuous rendering of non-STEM professions as useless and jobless makes questions like these difficult to answer.

Despite the dour attitudes toward their degrees, arts, humanities and social science graduates can have successful futures. Employment rates and salaries are dictated more by individual professions rather than where people fall on the STEM-or-non-STEM dichotomy. History majors can find jobs and political scientists can make more than computer network architects. In addition, recent layoffs in the tech industry burst the one-dimensional glorification of a stable STEM occupation, revealing that job insecurity exists across all fields.

What’s more, the value that non-STEM disciplines bring to a student’s education lays beyond employment outlooks. Even if they are never pursued further than the high school level, subjects like English, philosophy and history help students understand the mechanisms around which society functions. They help to dictate the needs and applications for innovation and develop the soft skills necessary for the workplace and beyond.

More broadly, education should be an exploratory process driven by a student’s intellectual curiosities, not exclusively a place to develop utilitarian expertise on the path to a college major and/or eventual job. Not all skills need to be directly and obviously useful to a future career for them to be worth learning, especially at the middle or high school level.

One such solution is STEAM, which adds art (the A in the acronym) to create a more interdisciplinary focus that emphasizes creativity and problem solving. Whether it’s giving students the flexibility to present their learning artistically or applying principles across disciplines, STEAM is a better reflection of what lies beyond the classroom walls, where students will likely use a combination of both the liberal arts and sciences in their future jobs and daily lives.

College and career counselors also play a crucial role in ensuring a holistic school environment. Encouraging students to explore classes and activities in a variety of disciplines and providing them with data-backed information about the paths they are interested in can keep students informed and help drown out some of the external noise and pressure.

But perhaps a simple perception shift is the most powerful tool in maintaining a balance. Ensuring that students learn common, foundational STEM skills and understand the digital tools used in both STEM and non-STEM fields without the added pressure to turn them into a profession is one such example. Ultimately, the goal should be to have students walk away from their K-12 education feeling both ready and supported, regardless of their future endeavors.

The path toward an education system where STEM and non-STEM fields can be integrated is an arduous and difficult one, especially with changing workforce needs and public perceptions. However, the innumerable benefits of expanding our myopic view of what constitutes a “good” education makes it a worthy journey. So while the future may be science, math and the digital realm, we won’t be able to take full advantage of it without the invaluable skills that come from a liberal arts education.