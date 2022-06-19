Each month our staff of University Prep student reporters gathers in the publications room, eager to pitch stories for the upcoming issue of The Puma Press. After a boisterous hour of exchanging ideas and debating newsworthiness, we assign stories — and sometimes backup stories. We do this because we know some leads come up dry. We also do this in the event of a story being censored by school administrators.

At a private, independent school, student journalists are not protected by the First Amendment like our public school counterparts. Our administration has final say in what we can print and publish. Prior review of content and prior restraint in changing content can happen at any point in our reporting process, including a 2019 story about a teacher dismissed after writing hate notes.

“We just went back and forth, and back and forth with the administration,” Olivia Poolos, the editor-in-chief at the time, said. “And we really relied on the Student Press Law Center a lot, but they couldn’t always help us because we were a private school.”

The Student Press Law Center helps student journalists like me understand our rights and good journalism practices. This year, we consulted SPLC on several stories, including articles about hiring practices and sexual assault survivor support policies. As editor-in-chief, I met with administrators to help them understand our reporting process when they had questions about stories. And to our administration’s credit, they have given us a lot of freedom because we have built trust through evidence of our ethical and just reporting. But they’re still reluctant to officially remove prior review and prior restraint policies.

Last summer, in an effort to be more transparent with our administration and community, I rewrote our paper’s guiding policy and mission statement. In the review policy section, I stressed the importance of a free student media, referencing New Voices legislation. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the student press protection bill into Washington law in 2018, but it is limited to public institutions. Lakeside, Seattle Prep, and Bush independent schools have similar editorial guidelines in place.

Sitting in the principal’s office this past fall, I swallowed my disappointment after learning my hard work and research were a waste. While the administrators commended the policy, they were hesitant to sign off on the document. In addition to not wanting to be the first independent school to agree to this unprecedented internal policy, they cited financial reasons. They believe that because they cover all expenses to produce and print the paper they are entitled to review and potentially censor our work.

Independent schools in many ways are businesses and the parents, not the students, are the clients. And while many independent schools, mine included, have progressive and bold mission statements, public image — which influences donors and parents — is more important than student voice.

However, I believe that trusting student journalists directly aligns with my school’s mission of social responsibility and intellectual courage. David Cutler, who has advised private school newspapers for the past 12 years and founded the Private School Journalism Association also believes mission statements provide a philosophical analogy to press freedom laws.

“You’re entering into a contract when you enroll in a private school, under the assumption that the mission statement and philosophy and all the other glossy materials that you see are genuine,” Cutler said. “It really is disheartening to me to see this level of apprehension about putting the rubber to the road with signing these affirmation statements.”

Dr. Erica Salkin, a PSJA member, Whitworth University communications professor and researcher, wrote a model affirmation for private schools based on New Voices. The school mission statements were a key part of her argument for why schools should sign. Salkin’s content study of 500 independent school mission statements revealed themes of global citizenship, social-emotional learning, student responsibility and integrity, etc.

“Research shows the benefit of a free and flourishing student press,” Salkin said. “Students who participate in active student media do better on the ACT the SATs, do better on AP English tests, do better in their first year of college. So all of these things that private school missions say they want to produce have ties to the experience created by a relatively free and flourishing student media experience.”

Still, many independent schools are hesitant to make this move. Once enough schools have signed the policy, Salkin wants to follow the schools for a year and track changes in quality of work, school enrollment, or other issues.

In addition to mission misalignment, Cutler believes the alternative to student newspapers producing stories under sound journalistic practices is students disseminating information on their own forums — most likely through social media. The purpose of our student publication is to report the truth, inform our peers, and keep our community accountable — which doesn’t always paint the school in the most positive light. But, if a school doesn’t trust their students to do the job of journalism, do they really trust their students?

For student journalists at independent schools, press freedom is a responsibility, not a right. We have demonstrated we are worthy of it by winning national awards — that our school is quick to post on their social media accounts. When administrators tell reporters we can’t cover certain issues or that they won’t remove censorship policies, it stings. Not only does it invalidate the hard work we have done, it is discouraging and prompts self-censorship during pitch meetings and in our newsroom. We can’t produce fair and ethically reported journalism under the fear of censorship at any point.

Since my first journalism class in eighth grade, I have learned invaluable skills, becoming a stronger critical thinker and leader.

As editor-in-chief these past two years, it has been my job to create a system in which reporters know their rights. Similarly, Bush editor-in-chief Matthew Pottinger described having to swing the “bat of journalist integrity” when facing school censorship. As a reporter and an editor, I have gone to bat for and defended stories I think are important for our community to read.

Freedom of expression is a constitutional value we hold in this country. Student journalism promotes civic engagement and stronger school communities in independent schools and beyond. For us to do our jobs and produce good journalism we need stronger student press freedoms and support from our administrators.