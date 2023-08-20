Born in New York City and raised in Southern California, I’ve lived my life in places where immigration shows up in my day-to-day life more than I see it show up in news headlines. When I tell people this, they tend to answer with both agreement and confusion.

“Yeah, but you live in Washington now.”

Immigration isn’t as volatile an issue at our closest border the same way it would be with California, and it would seem that Washingtonians in 2023 have taken this to mean that the immigration policy crisis in Washington isn’t as prevalent as in other states. But for most of America, immigration isn’t a crisis at the border at all.

Instead — as immigration lawyers, judges, professors and journalists have told me time and time again — our immigration policy crisis lies within our asylum processing system and our political system. Across the country, and across Washington, it lies within our education system as well.

As the 2016 presidential election came to an end, many Americans found themselves considering what the future of refugee resettlement or travel bans would now look like as anti-immigrant rhetoric spread across the country. But what many did not consider was the future of our school system in a new era where deportation seemed like an imminent reality.

“One of our kindergarten teachers had a little boy who brought his suitcase with him for two days,” retired Olympia principal Gayle Mar-Chun testified during a 2020 Washington state Legislature hearing. “When asked why, he said, ‘I want to have my special things when [Immigration and Customs Enforcement comes] to get me.’”

Immigration policy mandates schools to be sensitive places where these concerns shouldn’t even exist. ICE legally considers schools to be “protected areas,” meaning there are restrictions on deportations in the vicinity of those spaces. In a 2011 policy memo, field officers were reminded to exercise discretion in these cases to avoid causing “significant disruption to the normal operations of the sensitive location.”

Regardless, deportations and immigration policy still affect schools and students: Immigration raids and subsequent rising rates of student absenteeism made national headlines in 2016 and haven’t stopped. In July 2019, Seattle braced itself as then-President Donald Trump laid out plans for large-scale raids across 10 U.S. cities targeted at over 2,000 immigrant families. The raids were postponed for two weeks, but the fear from Washington’s residents was not, according to Malou Chavez, then-deputy director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

“We may see people not going to school, not sending their kids to school or potentially not going to work,” she told KING 5 at the time. Similar raids took place again in 2021.

The undocumented population in Washington is close to 240,000, with nearly 150,000 undocumented immigrants calling Seattle home. For the thousands of undocumented students who graduate high school each year, and the tens of thousands more who have undocumented parents, it doesn’t matter how far away the border is: The fear of deportation is closer.

These ongoing incidents have begun to cause more and more children to fear not only for the safety of themselves, but for the safety of their mothers, their fathers, sisters and brothers. Despite some schools’ best efforts to be welcoming, other schools have felt anything but “safe,” as ICE legally mandates them to be. It’s created a frightening pattern of absenteeism across the country, and one that Washington certainly isn’t exempt from. These absentee rates have only been further compounded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some Washington schools are making small but important steps to combat this atmosphere of animosity surrounding immigration. Many have declared themselves “safe havens.” Resolutions for a “safe haven” or a “sanctuary school” are intended to reassure students and families that schools will offer a welcoming environment and will not seek or pass to authorities information about a student’s or parent’s immigration status. Some schools, like Chinook Middle in Bellevue, line their hallways with flags of different countries. Others, like Seattle World School, are dedicated to immigrants and refugees entirely.

Sylvia Martinez, director of the Center for Research on Race and Ethnicity in Society at Indiana University Bloomington, maintained that executive orders, like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Temporary Protective Status, are closer to resembling “Band-Aids” than solutions. “They don’t provide a pathway towards citizenship,” she said.

Martinez questioned the role of immigration workplace raids in an age where the threat of deportation contributes to an environment of intimidation and student absenteeism. Her suggestion to eradicate the raids serves as a reminder that solutions to reducing student absenteeism must expand further than education policy.

When asked what she would tell those who agree with the deportations of student immigrants, Martinez argued that there shouldn’t be any punishments for undocumented migration, because “there are many reasons people take the undocumented route when coming to the U.S.”

“But if you feel someone needs to be punished,” she said, “why children?”

Safe haven schools weren’t safe enough in 2016. They aren’t safe enough today. For the students who still fear the “very real risk of deportation,” as Martinez noted, we need to think bigger. For the tens of thousands of undocumented students in Washington, from high school seniors to kindergartners, we need to think bigger. We must abolish immigration raids.

Otherwise, I wonder how many more years in my lifetime we will be stuck asking the same question Martinez asked me: “Why children?”