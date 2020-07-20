Because of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide calls for racial equity, the public education system is changing. But what should it look like? Students bring an essential perspective to this conversation. We want to bring yours to a wider audience through The Seattle Times’ Student Voices project.

We want to hear from high school and college students across the state about what’s working for you and what’s not. What are your ideas for achieving educational equity? What does that look like to you? Maybe you want to talk about mental health. Maybe you want to talk about ethnic studies. Maybe you have strong feelings about how distance learning affects you. Pitch us your ideas.

In return, you’ll get the opportunity to work directly with Seattle Times journalists to help craft your work and make sure that your ideas are understood and supported.

Need some inspiration? Past Student Voices writers have tackled what it’s like to have a disability in public schools, why people should change their perspectives about low-income schools, and what they learned about themselves during a global pandemic.

Hate writing but have something important to say? Pitch us a short video or audio piece. Even artwork. We’re interested.

You can view the application below. To fill it out, go to this link and follow the instructions under “How do I apply?”

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020.