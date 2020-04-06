Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal says school buildings may stay closed through the end of the school year. Since schools closed in mid-March, Reykdal and Gov. Jay Inslee have said buildings would remain closed until at least April 24.

“I don’t know if we’re coming back to school this year and I want to be honest about that,” Reykdal said. “I think you should expect to be in this distance-learning model for quite a long time.”

Reykdal made the comments in a video posted to YouTube on Friday. Reykdal and staff at the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction have on several occasions said they are preparing for the possibility of long-term closures.

School buildings are supposed to open April 27, but Reykdal said that reopening on that date will be a “little bit tough to do.” Inslee will soon make a decision about whether to extend closures, Reykdal said.

Reykdal was scheduled to appear with Inslee at a news conference Monday afternoon.