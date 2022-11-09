One day after a student was shot and killed inside Ingraham High School, students at a Seattle elementary school in Wallingford were subjected to armed police drills taking place at a house across the street from the playground.

Sarah Jones, the principal of John Stanford International Elementary School, alerted families Wednesday through email and said the school wasn’t notified in advance by the Seattle Police Department. The SWAT team was conducting training at the home near the school, according to the email.

“Students at recess saw the officers and saw some guns,” Jones’ email said. “I immediately informed the SPS Safety and Security department so that they could have a conversation with SPD. I am sorry for any increase in trauma or anxiety that this caused in your children.”

Seattle Public Schools central office staff were unaware training was taking place on Wednesday, district officials confirmed. Seattle police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s not the first time the police department’s SWAT team has done training across the street from John Stanford International. But in the past, Jones said, she was notified in advance of the exercise.