Wondering if your school’s schedule could be affected by the winter weather blowing into the Puget Sound area? As of Tuesday morning, most school districts in the Greater Seattle area were operating on a normal schedule, but conditions could change quickly.

The Central Kitsap School District is operating on a half-day schedule, with no AM or PM preschool, and no after-school or evening activities or events. Gateway Christian Schools, with locations in Poulsbo and Bremerton, are planning an early release day, and all afternoon and evening activities are canceled.

Here’s where to check for school closures and activities postponed due to inclement weather:

Seattle Public Schools: https://www.seattleschools.org/

Lake Washington School District: https://www.lwsd.org/

Kent School District: https://www.kent.k12.wa.us/

Northshore School District: https://www.nsd.org/

Federal Way Public Schools: https://www.fwps.org/

Edmonds School District: https://www.edmonds.wednet.edu/

Everett Public Schools: https://www.everettsd.org/

Issaquah School District: https://www.isd411.org/

Bellevue School District: https://bsd405.org/

Highline Public Schools: https://www.highlineschools.org/

Auburn School District: https://www.auburn.wednet.edu/

Renton School District: https://www.rentonschools.us/

Shoreline Public Schools: https://www.shorelineschools.org/